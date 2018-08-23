Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Share The Love In Candid Snap

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are among the cutest celebrity friends out there. And Jenner’s latest Instagram post shows why.

On Wednesday, Jenner shared a grainy black and white photo to her social media platform in which the 22-year-old model has her arms around her bestie model friend. Both supermodels are wearing black and have their dark hair pulled back off their faces. The two beauties have huge, beaming smiles across their faces, brightening up their gorgeous features.

The candid snap has racked up more than 2.4 million likes, proving that the fans are feeling their relationship. Jenner accompanied the cute moment by writing, “baby.”

Jenner and Hadid have been friends for about six years, since their high school days and before they both made a huge splash on the international runway. Their ties extend beyond that, as Caitlyn Jenner was once married to Linda Thompson, who later married Hadid’s stepdad, David Foster. It’s complicated. But Kendall’s step-brother Brandon Jenner poked fun at it on his sis’ Instagram post.

“So, how do you two define your familial ties? love to the both of you,” he wrote, accompanying his message with the face with tears of joy emoji. Or maybe he was poking fun at Kendall’s photo caption.

baby A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

Jenner’s sweet post comes just days after she became embroiled in controversy following an interview she gave Love magazine explaining why she is a successful model. A few of her comments didn’t go over very well, to say the least.

“I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do,” she said. “More power to ’em.”

Other models were quick to respond, reminding her to check her privilege as not every model in the industry was born a millionaire who can pick and choose what jobs to accept and reject, The Cut reported.

Jenner apologized on Tuesday, shifting the blame to the publication.

“I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning,’ the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote in a string of tweets. “It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

She went on to praise her fellow models, saying she’s experienced their efforts and mental and physical sacrifices firsthand, all while making it “all look effortless and beautiful.”