Nick Jonas’ Future Mother-In-Law Has These Choice Words For Him

Nick Jonas fans are going to be pretty surprised when they hear what his future mother-in-law had to say about him!

The “Levels” singer seems to have passed the ultimate test following his and fiancée Priyanka Chopra’s recent visit to India where his family and Chopra’s met for the first time following their surprise engagement, as reported by People Magazine.

The singer’s future mother-in-law Madhu Chopra raved about Jonas in a recent interview following the couple’s lavish engagement party in India.

“Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him,” Madhu Chopra told DNA India.

“He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

The couple’s engagement party was the first time Jonas introduced the Chopra family to his parents Kevin Sr. and Denise. Jonas had previously met his fiancée’s immediate family during a prior trip to India in June of this year.

Madhu Chopra noted that she wanted the both the Jonas clan and the Chopra family to meet.

“I told [Priyanka] that I want to meet Nick’s family,” Madhu said when her daughter noted she and Jonas wanted to become engaged.

“They are nice people,” the Chopra matriarch said of the Jonas family.

Madhu Chopra remarked that she trusts her daughter and is fully supportive of the couple as they begin their lives together.

“I always trust Priyanka’s judgment; she’s not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good,” Madhu said.

She also spilled the beans on the couple’s plans for their wedding. Sit tight Jonas and Chopra fans, it likely won’t be happening anytime soon.

“They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon,” Madhu said. “Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.”

The couple confirmed their engagement after weeks of speculation that they had put a ring on it for Chopra’s 36th birthday. Jonas is 25-years-old.

Each of them posted the same photo to their respective Instagram accounts with different captions.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” the former Jonas Brothers star captioned a photo of the couple in a sweet embrace with Chopra’s hand on her fiancé’s chest, showing off her stunning engagement ring.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” the actress wrote as a caption on her Instagram for the same photo.