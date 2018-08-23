Kathy Hilton Reveals Why Daughter Paris Pushed Back Wedding

Paris Hilton will still be walking down the aisle… just a little later than everyone had originally anticipated.

According to Paris’ mother, 59-year-old Kathy Hilton, Paris has prior work engagements that she needs to fulfill before she’s able to tie the knot to fiance Chris Zylka. During an appearance at the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction with Christie’s in Beverly Hills, Hilton explained to Us Weekly why her daughter’s wedding date was pushed back.

“She’s got the new skincare [line], so she’s basically been traveling. She’s really been busy … she has contracts and you have to fulfill all [of] them, you know?”

Kathy was then asked if pushing the wedding date back means that Paris has something bigger in store than she originally had planned. But Kathy shot down that notion, saying that Paris knows what she wants and pushing the date back does not mean that Paris is going to be adding grander things to her big day.

“I think it will be what it always was gonna be: beautiful and, hopefully, what she likes. She’ll have her say in it,” the fashionista shared.

But Hilton shied away from giving away any of the intimate details for Paris’ big day, saying that fans will just have to “wait and see” what the theme of the sure-to-be-lavish wedding will be. Of course, Hilton has been by her daughter’s side and helped in planning the wedding while the famous family has surely hired a wedding planner to help with the big day.

Last week, Page Six shared that Hilton’s wedding was bumped back from its original date this coming November to a date in May of 2019. As fans of the famous couple will recall, the pair got engaged this past January while vacationing together in Aspen, Colorado.

Hilton shared a photo with her Instagram followers of Zylka down on one knee as the pair stand together in the mountains. Both parties are fully dressed in snow gear and in the caption of the image, Hilton gushed over her fiance as she told followers that she is looking forward to the next chapter in her life.