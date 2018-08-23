Meghan Markle May Copy Queen Elizabeth’s Clever Travel Hack On Upcoming Trip

Genius tip protects against illness.

Soon, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to embark on their biggest royal tour yet as a married couple when they travel to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. Queen Elizabeth II is well versed on such trips, and she might have an excellent piece of travel advice for the Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report from the Express, the 92-year-old Monarch chooses to wear gloves during her extensive travels to avoid catching illnesses along the way. With all the handshakes and greetings the Duke and Duchess will be part of during their upcoming royal tour, in which they’ll also visit Sydney for the Invictus Games, this marvelous hack could end up making a big difference for Markle.

Of the Queen’s penchant for gloves, expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, “Given the need to shake hands so often, they are useful as protection and to stop the spread of infections.”

The Duchess certainly isn’t a stranger to pairing gloves with her outfits, and she wore a beautiful pair for her nephew, Prince Louis’s christening recently. Markle even followed in her grandmother-in-law’s style footsteps by coordinating the protective accessory with her outfit.

Since becoming a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Harry’s wife made several concessions like giving up her social media and adjusting some of her fashion choices. However, she hasn’t given up everything that she did in her pre-royal days.

Recently, another report from the Express explained another of Markle’s trademark fashion choices. According to a royal expert, the Duchess’s messy bun has an unlying meaning.

According to Dr. Anna Akba sociologist, image consultant, and personal style guru, Markle’s signature hairstyle is part of her own style strategy. She said, “I would say it’s no different than distressed or ripped jeans where there’s a sort of strategic messing-up that might make it look old or look cool. It’s in the same vein. My guess is it took more time than it does when you put your hair in a messy bun to go to a workout class.”

Despite its artfully messy look, Markle still likely has her hair professional styled to look that way.

In the past, Markle said of her casual hairstyle, “When I get ready to go out, it’s half hour, and we’re out of the door. I don’t want to waste time getting ready: I want to go out and have fun.”

Despite so many recent changes, the Duchess still likes to keep some of her personal style and personality. Perhaps, with the gloves, though, the style choice could be a matter of personal health as well should she choose to follow in the Queen’s footsteps.