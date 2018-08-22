Kylie Jenner & Stormi Pose Together In Adorable New Rooftop Pic

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her baby, Stormi, today as mother and daughter lounged on a rooftop together. Jenner and her baby wore white. The lip kit mogul wore a white robe while her child wore a dress and shorts.

“You make all my mornings,” Kylie wrote in the caption of the photo.

Jenner’s fans seemed delighted at the new photo of her baby girl.

“Look at her little face,” one person commented.

“Aw everything abt this picture is so pretty,” another fan wrote.

Kylie and Stormi look unbothered after Nicki Minaj accused them of helping Travis Scott to inflate his album sales’ numbers. She claims that the scheme caused her Queen album to come in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart behind Scott’s Astroworld.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi,” Minaj tweeted on Sunday. Five days ago Jenner posted a photo that promoted Scott’s upcoming tour and indicated that she and Stormi would be there.

Her main issue was that Scott sold the album as a bundle with tour passes and merchandise. According to Minaj, Billboard counted the bundle sales as album sales even though fans didn’t have to redeem the album itself. She also claimed that Billboard will be changing their rules because of this type of album sales inflation.

“I looked at the numbers the Carters, Kanye, Nas, etc recently did,” Minaj continued. “Travis sold 200K in his first week of clothes alone. I spoke to him last night & he said he’s been selling clothes b4 the music.”

you make all my mornings ☁️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 22, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

Minaj made these tweets the day before the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. As TMZ reports, before her explosive tweets, Scott and Jenner were supposed to be seated in behind Nicki Minaj at the show. But Stormi’s parent’s seats were moved before the VMAs went live. TMZ’s source said the move was triggered by “optics,” i.e. it would not have been ideal for the artist with the number one album in the country to be on television seated behind the artist with the number two album. There’s also a report from E! Online which claims that Jenner actually ended up in Nicki Minaj’s seat during the awards show.

Travis Scott performed a song with James Blake during the show. According to E!, he and Kylie went to a private afterparty when the VMAs were over. The VMAs also aired a prerecorded performance by Nicki Minaj. She won a “Moon Man” on the night as well for Best Hip-Hop Video.