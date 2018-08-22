Kim Kardashian Rocks Barely-There Black Bikini On Vacation With Kanye West

Another day, another vacation for Kim Kardashian and her family.

Over the summer, the reality TV star has been jet-setting all over the world, soaking up all the vitamin C that her body can handle. And this week is no exception with the reality star enjoying every last bit of summer on yet another beachside getaway.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account earlier today, the mother of three posed alongside husband Kanye West on the beach. In the steamy image, Kardashian shows off all of her womanly curves in a sexy black bikini with a bandeau top and barely-there bottoms.

The 37-year-0ld sits on husband Kanye’s lap as she sports oversized reflective sunglasses and pigtail braids. West sits on a wooden lounge chair as he looks into the camera, wearing black shorts, a black tee, as well as grey slide sandals. In true Kanye fashion, the rapper wears a serious face as opposed to a smile.

Kardashian does not share where the couple is vacationing in the image, but it appears to be somewhere tropical as they’re surrounded by white sand and crystal clear water. So far, Kim’s image has earned its fair share of attention with over 726,000 likes in addition to 5,600 comments.

Of course, many fans commented on Kardashian’s amazing bikini body while countless others weighed in on the serious look on Kanye’s face.

“Mom & Dad are fuego.”

“KW Needs to smile more….. a big giant smile. Also needs a straw island hat, white goes better at in the sunshine,” another fan wrote.

“Couple goals my queen love u Kim,” one more commented.

Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that the battle between Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian is raging on in a teaser from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the trailer, Kim is surprised to find out that Kourtney had called Khloe and told her that she and their other sister, Kendall Jenner, had been talking about her.

“So, I have a missed call from Kourt. I call her back and she’s like, ‘This isn’t to criticize you or anything like that … me and Kendall were talking about you.’ And she goes, ‘You’re really scared about how your life is going to turn out,'” Khloe told Kim.

The sisters then call Kendall to weigh in on the drama and she reveals to Khloe and Kim that Kourtney and her kids are planning to go away alone for Christmas, something that makes Kim really sad.

“She drives me so crazy, I just don’t even know what to do,” Kim says.

“I just think, given everything that’s gone on, the last thing we need is separation like this,” Khloe says of the news.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday evenings on E!