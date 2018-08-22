Jenelle Evans Admits She Wasn’t Thinking Of Her Son At All When She Pulled Out A Gun During Road Rage Incident

Jace wasn't her main concern.

Jenelle Evans was seen pulling a gun out on another driver during an episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 and during her reunion interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky, she opened up about the shocking ordeal.

In a sneak peek clip at the episode shared by Radar Online on August 22, Evans admitted that while she needed weeks to recover from the encounter, she didn’t think about how the incident would impact her 9-year-old son, Jace, at the time.

“Ever since then I’ve been having PTSD, I’ve been having nightmares,” Evans said. “When that incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first two weeks.”

In response to her comment, Dr. Drew immediately questioned the reality star about her motives during the scary incident and wanted to know if she was concerned that following the other driver would traumatize Jace more than the encounter already had.

“I didn’t think about it at the time,” she explained.

As fans saw on Teen Mom 2, Evans and another driver argued while driving down a North Carolina street before she became enraged and decided to follow the man to his home. During the encounter, Evans slammed on the breaks and nearly caused her son to hit his head on the dashboard of her car.

“All I thought about was he almost hurt my son, he almost knocked my son out. And that’s what pi**ed me off,” she said through tears while recalling the incident.

During an interview with Radar Online in April of this year after the incident occurred, the other driver said that Evans’ decision to come onto his property was scary and warned that her life was in danger the moment she pulled out her gun.

“She don’t know how close she came to getting shot,” he said.

Because Evans does not have full custody of her son Jace, rumors have been swirling in regards to how the incident could impact the reality star’s ability to regain custody of Jace in the future. Many have also wondered if Evans will lose the minimal time she has with the boy after confronting the man with her gun.

To see more of Jenelle Evans’ interview with Dr. Drew, check out the MTV clip below.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. Evans’ reunion interview begins airing on August 27.