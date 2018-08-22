‘RHONJ’s’ Melissa Gorga Poses In A Skimpy Swimsuit As She Opens Up About Bloating

The mom of three revealed her secret to beat bloating in a swimsuit.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her enviable figure in a skimpy swimsuit as she opened up to her followers about how she beats bloating. The reality star shared the new swimsuit snap on her official Instagram account, where she was showing off her seriously toned body in a bright pink one-piece.

The mom of three showed off some serious skin while posing on a sun lounger in the new photo she recently shared online while admitting to fans in the caption that she works pretty hard to keep her toned body in such good shape.

“I’m always honest with you guys, I work hard for my body.. eating right and exercising,” Gorga wrote in the caption of the snap of how she heads to the gym and keeps a check on what she’s eating to keep her body in check. Melissa then added alongside the swimsuit snap, “but for most of my life I’ve struggled with bloating, and have relied on coffee to wake me up!”

Gorga shared her 30-day detox secret to eliminate bloating with her 1.5 million followers on the social media site as she posed for the camera in big sunglasses while her long brunette hair was tied back in a ponytail.

The latest swimsuit photo came shortly after Inquisitr reported that the reality star, who is mom to 13-year-old Antonia, 10-year-old Gino, and 7-year-old Joey, was showing off her body in a bikini following a recent detox.

Melissa shared a photo of herself posing in a skimpy two-piece on social media while telling her followers about how she often detoxes to stay in shape.

Gorga has been very outspoken about her passion for exercising multiple times in the past since finding fame alongside her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, telling Us Weekly that she uses her workout time as me time to focus on herself during her busy days as a mom, wife, reality star, and businesswoman.

“I workout four to five days a week and it’s part of my life. That one hour a day is for me and it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids,” Melissa shared of why it’s so important for her to get in a workout.

“Look at it like, ‘This is the one hour of the day that I’m going to better myself and it’s all about me,'” she then continued, before adding that she believes heading to the gym is a “gift” and an “investment” in her body.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“You’re taking care of you so you can look good on Friday night when you go out,” Gorga said of her the importance of workout time.

“It’s not a punishment to go to the gym, it’s a gift … it’s an investment in yourself!”

But when she’s not been hitting the gym, Gorga’s showing off all her hard work this summer.

As Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Melissa recently stunned fans by posing with her niece, Teresa Giudice’s daughter, 17-year-old Gia, in a matching strapless bikini from her New Jersey boutique while she also rocked tiny daisy dukes during a fun family trip to the beach.