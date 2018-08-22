‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Wed. August 22: Taylor Loses Her Mind On Brooke, Hope’s Speech [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 22 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) remains optimistic about the future and will deliver a speech about presenting a united front. The last thing on Taylor’s (Hunter Tylo) mind is peace, and she is determined that her longtime rival Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows that. B&B spoilers indicate that Brooke and Taylor will take out their frustrations by hurling some wedding cake at each other.

Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) are finally married, and the radiant bride couldn’t be happier. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) stood up during the ceremony and expressed her gratitude that Hope had invited her to the ceremony. Hope promised to always make Steffy and Kelly feel welcome in her home. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Hope has one last speech to make.

“It’s a big step forward and it just shows what we can accomplish when we put our differences aside.”

B&B fans will remember that part of the reason that Hope and Liam got married was because Steffy gave her blessing for these two to tie the knot. Hope realizes that anything can be accomplished if you put your own interests aside and come together for the common good.

Before the wedding ceremony, Taylor sought out Liam and begged him not to marry Hope. He told his former mother-in-law that he was going to marry her and left the room. However, Brooke had heard the exchange and confronted Taylor. She wanted Taylor to leave but she refused, insisting that she was there to support her daughter. Throughout the ceremony, Taylor’s heart bled for Steffy’s sake and she frequently took the time to make sure that she was okay.

“You have done everything you can to make sure that Liam is locked in to this marriage because you know that the woman that he really loves is Steffy!”

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Taylor will reach her breaking point and start screaming at Brooke. She will accuse Brooke of manipulating Liam into the marriage. According to Taylor, Brooke knows that Liam really loves Steffy, but she pushed him into this marriage anyway. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that before long Taylor will be flinging cake at Brooke who will also dig into the wedding treat. Both women have years of pent-up frustration that they’re dying to let loose. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.