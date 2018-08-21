But it's unclear if Ravenel and his Season 5 girlfriend have really broken things off, says 'FitsNews'

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel’s on-again, off-again girlfriend made news on Thursday when after a tearful and lengthy Instagram video, she stepped out for a date with a mystery man. The two were seen at a Charleston hotspot looking friendly, hugging and “canoodling.”

But now FitsNews has revealed the identity of the mystery man who was being handsy with the hospice nurse from Santa Barbara soon after she and Ravenel called things quits (and he quickly changed his Facebook status to “single”).

The man in question out with Jacobs on Thursday night is named Ryan Trout, and he was described by others in the restaurant as a “younger, more muscular Thomas Ravenel with an odd hipster haircut.”

A restaurant source said she only remembered his name because she remembered asking if it was Trout like the fish. But while the two were having a moment, there was a Southern Charm cast member, Naomie Olindo, and friend of the cast, Madison Simon, seated having a night out with their respective partners. But instead of keeping things low-key, Jacobs decided to confront Olindo, calling her names and making a scene. FitsNews said that Naomie and her boyfriend, Metul Shah, decided not to engage.

“Olindo and Shah excused themselves and headed for the high road … ending their evening early.”

Madison Simon and fiance Seth Gudger were left in shock as Ravenel’s one-time girlfriend yelled at Olindo in a manner similar to the Daufuskie Island confrontation of Kathryn Dennis.

But by Sunday afternoon, Jacobs was back in the company of former Southern Charm cast member Thomas Ravenel at Home Team Bbq, a bar and restaurant in the West Ashley neighborhood of Charleston, which is often seen on the hit Bravo show.

But a report in Newsweek leaves a big question mark up in the air about the state of Ravenel’s relationship with Jacobs. Her Instagram live video was delivered with tears, and she said things were over, but she still had feelings for the former politician.

“I don’t want to comment but there are just some things I’m trying to handle privately,” the 33-year-old said with tears in her eyes. “Before I say too much, I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

This was just a short time before Jacobs was spotted out with Trout.

Jacobs spoke out to her Instagram followers asking if they knew any single men. In an effort to change the narrative, she said they didn’t have to have money.