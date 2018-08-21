‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Colton & Tia Dubbed ‘The New Ashley & Jared’ By Frustrated Fans

Bachelor in Paradise has a new couple—for now. The back and forth romance of Colton Underwood and Tia Booth was seemingly settled on the most recent episode of the ABC dating show, but fans are wondering if this couple will actually leave Paradise as a pair.

Underwood, who briefly dated Booth before heading to Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, had been hesitant to hook up with his ex on the Mexican-set spinoff series. While the two enjoyed a yachting date, Booth late gave her rose to Chris Randone, putting Colton in jeopardy of going home.

Finally, after a tearful breakdown, Colton revealed that he wasn’t ready to date after being hurt by Becca Kufrin. Tia later broke down and admitted she only came to Paradise for Colton. The ex-NFL player, in turn, admitted he still has feelings for Tia and agreed they should give their relationship another go.

Now, longtime fans of The Bachelor franchise are comparing Colton and Tia’s back and forth relationship to that of past Bachelor Nation couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti. Fans took to social media to describe the pair as “the new Ashley and Jared,” with some saying the reality TV franchise doesn’t need a new Ashley and Jared. You can see some of the reaction to Colton and Tia’s relationship from frustrated Bachelor in Paradise fans below.

Tia and Colton are the new Ashley and Jared #BachelorInParadise — Ben Field (@The140Field) August 21, 2018

Tia and Colton try too hard to be Jared and Ashley. And we don't even need another Jared and Ashley. — Lily Stockholme (@Lily_Stockholme) August 21, 2018

#BachelorInParadise It was no shocker that Colton gave his rose to Tia. Like he said, he likes Tia but is confused about how deeply he cares about her. All the while Tia is getting sparks of hope – reminder of Ashley I. and Jared — T.F. (@Lakotasky) August 21, 2018

Tia and Colton are giving me old school Ashley and Jared vibes. Colton just wants to enjoy himself but can’t do that with Tia there. Somebody’s gotta goooo #bachelorinparadise — Danielle Orlando (@danielleRDH) August 21, 2018

Even Underwood agreed that Bachelor in Paradise fans are probably sick of the situation. After one fan tweeted, “Am I the only one rooting for @Colt3FIVE and @tiarachel91? #BachelorInParadise,” Underwood replied, “Probably.”

Of course, being named the new Ashley and Jared isn’t the worst thing in the world. After a three-year cat and mouse game, the couple finally did come together and began dating earlier this year after Haibon became jealous of Iaconetti’s relationship with The Bachelor: Winter Games co-star Kevin Wendt. One month after they announced they were dating, Jared proposed to Ashley in Mexico. Now, Jared Haibon thinks there’s hope for Colton and Tia, too.

Last week, Haibon posted an Instagram of himself hugging Iaconetti, with the caption, “Colton will come around one day.”

While Colton did indeed come around, it remains to be seen if he leaves Paradise as an engaged man—or still single.

You can see Colton Underwood and Tia Booth talking about giving their relationship a serious try in the video below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.