Jennifer Lopez Steals The Show At The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

In her first performance on the show since 2001, Jennifer Lopez, 49, brought down the house at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last night.

E! News reported that the “Jenny from the Block” singer received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, which recognizes entertainers’ accomplishments in both music and film.

In celebration of her colossal achievement, Lopez took that stage at Radio City Music Hall and performed a more than 10-minute-long medley of her greatest hits, which included “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” “Dance Again,” “Ain’t Your Mama,” “Booty,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” “All I Have,” and “Dinero.”

Wearing a sparkling gold bodysuit, Lopez changed up the look throughout the array of music using various robes, including a throwback white fur coat. To bring it home, she donned matching parachute pants and a glittering New York Yankees hat while she showed off her twerking skills with DJ Khaled proving she has it all.

Twitter user Chester Jones tweeted the sentiments of many fans watching the incredible performance.

“JLo’s performance is Super Bowl quality, billboard awards quality, Grammy’s quality, New Years Ball drop quality. I wasn’t ready for that performance she snatched my entire life. #VMAs.”

Supporting the iconic singer in the audience were her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez, her son Max, and her daughter Emme. According to a People report, A-Rod, 43, who’d been supportive throughout her grueling rehearsals, checked out his girlfriend’s backside in an especially adorable way.

Shawn Mendes presented Lopez with her Video Vanguard award, and although her spectacular medley said plenty, the multi-talented singer/dancer/actress put words to her feelings with her beautiful acceptance speech.

“It has been an incredible journey. Dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come through. Music, acting, performing — this career has always been an obsession for me.” Later Lopez explained, “I liked it that way for a while — just working and working and working. But it wasn’t until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better, I had to go higher, I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career and life became higher in every way, and I stand here better than ever. So thank you, Max and Emme.”

“And Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” she said. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.”

Although it’s not awarded annually, others who received the Vanguard Award honor in the past include superstars like The Beatles, Janet Jackson, Tom Petty, Beyonce, and Pink. Last night, Lopez took her spot among the all-time greats.