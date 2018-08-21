‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, August 19: Taylor Begs Liam, Brooke’s Warning, Logans Reunite

New B&B spoilers indicate that Jacob. W. Young, who plays Rick Forrester, wonders why Hope's big brother wouldn't make it to the wedding.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 19 features the Logan sisters who were reunited for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Katie (Heather Tom), and Hope were joined by Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) for Hope’s big day. According to She Knows Soaps, they are determined that nothing will ruin her day this time. Later, after Brooke spoke with Taylor (Hunter Tylo), the others note that she seems distracted, but this mother is determined that her daughter will have the life she always wanted.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) expects her mother to support her during the wedding, but as soon as they enter Brooke’s house, Taylor disappears to confront Liam. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that she tells him that she wants to make one last plea on Steffy’s behalf. She believes that had it not been for Bill’s interference, Liam and Steffy would be married right now and they would be a happy family with Kelly. Brooke hears Taylor ask Liam not to marry Hope, but Liam is sticking to his guns and says that he will marry Hope. He then leaves the cabin. Brooke enters and warns Taylor, she wants her to leave. Taylor doesn’t heed her warning.

Downstairs, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Pam (Alley Mills) talk about her cooking skills, while Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) make small talk. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is worried about Steffy’s emotional wellbeing as he knows that she plans to attend the ceremony. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) joins the party and says that Maya (Karla Mosley) and Rick (Jacob W. Young) are too busy at Forrester International to attend the wedding.

This takes the cake…. https://t.co/FTiFHfAMaX — Jacob W. Young (@Jacob_W_Young) August 19, 2018

Of course, Inquisitr reported that Young alludes that Mosley may be leaving Bold and the Beautiful, and that he was puzzled that Rick would not be invited to his sister’s wedding which he attended three months ago. Young took to social media to ask fans their opinion about his absence.

After talking to Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and the two agreeing that they’re best friends, Liam sees Steffy and goes to greet her. They wish each other well for the future and Liam thanks her for attending. Liam joins Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) at the altar as they wait for Hope to make her entrance. Brooke tried to get Taylor to leave again, but Taylor told her she was there to support her daughter. Brooke warns her to sit down and keep quiet. Hope appears at the top of the staircase, a radiant bride. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.