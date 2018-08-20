David Beador’s Girlfriend Lesley Cook Vows To ‘Smile Often’ Amid Tamra Judge’s Affair Claims

Lesley Cook shared a telling meme hours before the new episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'

David Beador’s girlfriend, Lesley Cook, is vowing to “smile often.”

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which features David’s estranged wife, Shannon Beador, Lesley took to her Instagram page and shared a telling meme with her fans and followers.

“Surround yourself with people that reflect who you want to be and how you want to feel, energies are contagious,” the message read.

Throughout the past several weeks, David and Lesley have been dragged into Shannon’s storyline on The Real Housewives of Orange County as she attempts to move on from their relationship. However, neither David nor Lesley are featured on the show. So, when it comes to the viewpoint viewers are getting, they are seeing only how Shannon coped with the split, and because of that, David and Lesley have often been pegged as villains.

David and Shannon announced the end of their marriage last year. Since then, the couple has been doing their best to co-parent their three children, including 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Last month, after an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County featured Tamra Judge accusing David Beador of striking up an affair with Lesley Cook before announcing the end of his 17-year marriage to Shannon Beador, Lesley fought back against the rumor on Instagram.

“After friends insisted I watch last Monday’s episode I did… what Tamra states as a fact is an absolute lie,” she wrote. “David & I met in December 2017. It wasn’t even possible for us to be talking in October… David DIDN’T cheat on his ex with me. I reached out to Tamra & in turn she just blocked me. This has created a lot of stress and questions to myself and others involved. David & I are NOT on the show. Because of Tamra’s lie it has also created a media frenzy of false stories.”

According to Lesley, she and David met at the end of last year and confirmed their relationship on Instagram shortly thereafter. That said, David only continued to showcase their romance online for several weeks before a bevy of backlash seemingly caused him to delete his account.

As fans may have seen, a number of people slammed David for moving on from his relationship with Lesley before his divorce was finale. That said, Shannon has also been dating and recently went public with a man named Scot Matteson on her Instagram page.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.