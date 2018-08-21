‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 11 Preview Shows Morgan’s Attempt To Return Home

New characters are also introduced in Episode 11 of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

The storm blew itself out in Episode 10 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead as Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) came to terms with being stuck with Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), the girl who murdered her brother, Nick Clark (Frank Dillane). Now, moving into Episode 11, Morgan (Lennie James) gets his turn in the spotlight and more characters are introduced to the Season 4 lineup.

Episode 11 of Season 4 is titled “The Code.” The official synopsis from AMC reads as follows.

“Morgan’s journey is derailed by some new acquaintances.”

Morgan came to the agonizing decision in Season 8 of AMC’s original program, The Walking Dead, to leave his post-apocalyptic family and branch out on his own. His reasoning for this was that he couldn’t cope with seeing more people that he loved getting killed. However, as soon as he arrived in the Season 4 premiere of Fear, he quickly discovered that regardless of how far he walks, he will always end up befriending people – which means he risks losing them. So, in the mid-season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan decided it was time to return to Virginia. However, he also wanted to take his new friends with him.

While Alicia is on the lookout for Morgan now the storm has subsided, it seems that, in Episode 11, fans will not get to see if the pair reunite. Instead, Morgan will meet up with new people as he attempts to return home. However, as Carter Matt points out, already we have a huge new group of characters that have been introduced in Season 4. With the addition of more, there is the risk that viewers will not be attached to the majority of the new cast as the season progresses.

Aaron Stanford stars as Jim. Ryan Green / AMC

Regardless, Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead sees Morgan introduced to Jim (Aaron Stanford), a character that Morgan discovers after wrestling the undead on account of a man wearing a bag over his head. Jim is that bagged man. However, it appears like this is not a clearcut new friendship like it was when Morgan met John Dorie (Garett Dillahunt) as Morgan is seen later on with his hand tied behind his back as Jim pushes him down an embankment.

Morgan also meets up with Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), a wheelchair-bound character, and his companion, Sarah (Mo Collins). While there seems to be some tension when Morgan first meets this new duo, it seems like there could be the potential for a friendship to form here more than between Morgan and Jim.

You can view the trailer for Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 below.

AMC has also released a couple of sneak peek video promos for Episode 11, which you can view below.

In addition to the synopsis and trailer, AMC has also released some promotional images from Episode 11. You can view these new Fear the Walking Dead images below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 11 (titled “The Code”) of Season 4 on August 26.