JK Rowling Roasts President Trump By Mimicking His Tweet Style

Author JK Rowling is no stranger to Twitter roasting. The Harry Potter author is infamous on Twitter for her clap backs against Twitter trolls and any manner of statements she finds offensive. Buzzfeed compiled a list of some of Rowling’s best Twitter takedowns (warning: language in the title considered not safe for work – NSFW).

Her latest victim is none other than the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

On Twitter yesterday, President Trump took the time to call out the New York Times for an unflattering depiction of his White House staff’s cooperation with the Robert Mueller investigation. The piece stated that White House Counsel Don McGahn cooperated “extensively” with Mueller’s investigation into the Trump administration’s involvement with Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The article reported McGahn shared “detailed accounts about the episodes at the heart of the inquiry into whether President Trump obstructed justice.”

Trump called the Times “Fake News” with a “disgusting” new board member. The president specifically took issue with the implication that McGahn had “turned” on him, according to Time Magazine.

“Some members of the media are very Angry at the Fake Story in the New York Times. They actually called to complain and apologize – a big step forward. From the day I announced, the Times has been Fake News, and with their disgusting new Board Member, it will only get worse!” said Trump in his Tweet published just after 5 a.m. on Sunday.

I do'nt care what Kids at School call me because they are all Disgusting Fake Losers and my Real Friends go to a diffrent Scool you haven't heard of and they think Im the Coolest and Smartest and we go to parties and I don't have to tell you there Names for this to be True. pic.twitter.com/vTXm13DShu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 19, 2018

Rowling took the opportunity to mock the president in a response to his tweet later that day. “I don’t care what Kids at School call me because they are all Disgusting Fake Losers and my Real Friends go to a different Scool you haven’t heard of and they think Im the Coolest and Smartest and we go to parties and I don’t have to tell you there Names for this to be True,” she replied.

Rowling added insult to injury by mimicking Trump’s capitalization style, grammar and spelling errors, and simplistic language. The subject of her tweet, referencing losers and schoolyards, likens the president to a schoolyard bully.

The New York Times responded with their own tweet stating their support of the article and the reporters who wrote it, Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman.

“The New York Times stands behind the reporting of our Pulitzer-Prize winning reporters @ nytmike and @ maggieNYT,” they stated simply.