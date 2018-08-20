Khloe Kardashian ‘Anxious’ To Announce Pregnancy In ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Preview

Khloe Kardashian is admitting that she is very “anxious” to announce her pregnancy in the new preview for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to an August 20 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian tells KUWTK cameras that she wants to announce the pregnancy, but that she is unsure if she should do it yet, due to the fact that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is three months ahead of her in her pregnancy.

However, it seems that Kylie Jenner has a very different plan for her pregnancy. “I don’t think I’m ever going to announce,” she tells the camera as her big sister, Kim Kardashian, looks on.

As many fans will remember, Kylie never did officially announce her pregnancy. Although many major media outlets reported that Jenner was expecting her first child with Travis Scott, and photos seemed to show her sporting a large baby bump, she never confirmed it. Instead, Kylie waited until after the birth of her daughter, Stormi, to reveal that she had been pregnant and that she had welcomed a baby girl.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is heard saying in the clip that she didn’t want people asking her if she was “pregnant” or “just hungry” while she was eating for two. Khloe eventually did announce with a sweet photo of her baby bump being cradled by herself and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe released a long statement about her pregnancy, along with the photo. The reality star revealed that her “greatest dream” had been realized and that she and Tristan were having a child together.

“I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!” Kardashian said in her statement.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, back in April amid a ton of controversy. True’s birth came just days after Tristan Thompson had been busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him with multiple other women leaked online.

