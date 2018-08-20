The Top 5 Hottest Bollywood Bikini Models

Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra gal-pal Alia Bhatt appear on the hottest Bollywood bikini models list.

Bollywood is the biggest and most productive place in the world when it comes to turning out films, and arguably the same can be said for the level of talent. Aside from films, one of the things that Bollywood is best known for are the models that work in the Bollywood area, which is greater Mumbai for anyone unaware. The Bollywood bikini models are considered some of the most beautiful in the world. What many people that aren’t fans of Indian movies don’t realize, however, is that many Bollywood actresses got their start as bikini models, while others became bikini models after finding fame in the movies.

The movie, music, television, and modeling industries are all very intertwined in Bollywood, which means that when someone thinks of a hot Bollywood bikini model, it only makes sense that Neha Sharma would find her way into the discussion. The Bihar native and former fashion institute student is not only a very popular actress but also has a thriving career as a model and brand ambassador, according to Times of India. She maintains a very strong social media presence, and always takes time to thank her fans for their support and love.

Nia Sharma is a well-accomplished television star that has been ranked as high as the second sexiest Asian woman in the world by the Times of India, who naturally also has a very busy modeling career. She is a brand ambassador for several companies and is widely known for he great fashion sense, although she sometimes takes some risks the press hammers her for. At only 27, the Delhi native is already one of the biggest names in the industry.

Almost any “hot list” centered around women in Bollywood includes Disha Patani. At 26, Patani is at the top of her game appearing on lists for the hottest actresses, models, dancers, single women, or almost anything that can be thought of. What endears Patani to many of her fans though is her tireless philanthropic endeavors in which she has been involved with, everything from the “free the pad” movement to the current efforts to help those impacted by the Kerala flooding.

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid and most popular actresses in Bollywood, as well as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world for 2018. Padukone was actually a nationally ranked badminton player as a teenager like her father but gave the sport up to pursue a career as a fashion model, which is how she was discovered and began her acting career. While Padukone is still considered to be at the top of her game and has been referred to as the “Meryl Streep of Bollywood” for all of her award nominations and wins, she is often a target of the tabloid media, and every move she makes is scrutinized.

Alia Bhatt is mostly known for her acting and singing, but she does take modeling jobs on occasion still. Bhatt, like many of the top stars in Bollywood, is heavily involved in charity work and awareness projects, particularly those regarding women and children. She is a prolific brand ambassador and a close friend of Priyanka Chopra, whom she partied hard with at her recent engagement parties to North American singer and actor Nick Jonas. At only 25, Bhatt is already one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood, and the rumor is she plans to try her luck in the U.K., as she is a British citizen, and possibly Hollywood as well one day.