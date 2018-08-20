‘Teen Mom 2’ News: Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau Begin Nesting Ahead Of Their Baby’s Due Date

Javi Marroquin's girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, moved in with him in Delaware.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are getting ready for the birth of their second son.

Months before the second child of the Teen Mom 2 star is set to arrive, Comeau has moved into Marroquin’s home in Delaware and in recent photos shared on Instagram, the couple appears to be in total nesting mode.

On August 18, Us Weekly shared a number of images of the interior of Marroquin and Comeau’s home, some of which feature Comeau and her growing baby bump.

According to the magazine, Marroquin and Comeau have been busy hanging family photos and painting their home in recent weeks after Comeau made the move to Delaware from her former home in Charleston, South Carolina.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Marroquin and Comeau first began dating in July of last year after meeting at the wedding of a friend. Weeks later, Marroquin spoke to Radar Online and confirmed that while he and Comeau had split, he didn’t intend to give up on a future reconciliation with the Charleston native.

“I never believed in love at first sight, but when I saw Lauren I definitely did,” he confessed. “I’m hoping Lauren and I can figure this out because she made me the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Also speaking to Radar Online, Marroquin said that Comeau wasn’t a fan of the attention they received due to his role on Teen Mom 2.

Below are a couple of photos of the inside of Marroquin and Comeau’s Delaware home.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau took a long break from their romance at the end of last year and during that time, Marroquin dated and proposed to his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. Then, just weeks after Marroquin and DeJesus split, Marroquin and Comeau confirmed they were back together.

At the end of May, Marroquin shared a post on Instagram, confirming his and Comeau’s baby news with his fans and followers.

“A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future. Lincoln is happy, I’m happy, and Lauren is happy. Gonna go on a little hiatus from social media to take all this in and enjoy it with my family and loved ones. For those sending love, thank you! We appreciate it. And to you [Lauren], thank you for blessing me with another child. We are gonna be amazing parents together,” he wrote.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on August 27 at 9 p.m.