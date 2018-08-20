Kendall Jenner Shows Off Tiny Waist While Cruising With Friends In A Classic Convertible

Kendall Jenner set out to have some fun in the sun this weekend with her friends. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted driving around California in a classic car while out and about with her pals.

According to an August 18 report by The Daily Mail, Jenner was photographed in Miami on Friday as she and her friends hit up celebrity hot spot, and Kardashian favorite restaurant, Nobu.

Kendall sparked interest in fans when she was spotted driving the 1960s Cadillac Eldorado Series 62 with the top down as she and a male friend hit the road in Malibu. Jenner was seen sporting a rainbow hued crop top that showed off her tiny waist and flat tummy, along with a pair of light colored, high-waisted jeans, and yellow heels.

Jenner even posted videos of herself driving the car to her Instagram story, as she lounged back with her left leg up on the seat while behind the wheel of the vehicle.

After their trip to Nobu, Kendall and her friend were seen meeting up with her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and some other friends at Jon & Vinny’s Pizza in the Fairfax district of L.A. later that night.

Although Jenner wasn’t seen hanging out with her new boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, the supermodel appeared to be having a good time. As previously reported by the The Inquisitr, Kendall and Ben’s romance has allegedly been heating up all summer.

Sources have told Radar Online that Kendall’s famous sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, all believe that she is completely in love with Ben, which is something they are not used to seeing out of Kendall.

on set ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

Sources close to the Kardashian and Jenner families claim that Kendall has even been putting Ben’s wants and needs over that of her career, which is not like the model at all. It seems the sisters believe that all signs are pointing to Kendall being in love.

“Kendall’s sisters think that she has finally fallen in love, because they have never seen her like this. It is very much unlike her to be so into a guy that she puts him before modeling and everything else,” an insider dished.

Recently, Kendall and Ben took a romantic couples’ vacation with Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The pairs were spotted showing off some PDA and looking happy while on the beach.