Nicki Minaj Blames Kylie Jenner For Losing No. 1 Album Spot To Travis Scott

'Astroworld' landed at No. 1 over Nicki's 'Queen' debut.

Someone isn’t having the best day on Twitter, and it’s Nicki Minaj. The rap phenomena took to the social media platform today to express her disdain over losing the number one album spot to her fellow rapper, Travis Scott. Travis, mostly known these days for being Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, saw the success of his album Astroworld this week as it skyrocketed over Nicki’s new album, Queen.

The female rapper isn’t taking too lightly to landing at the number two spot in the United States and wasn’t afraid to single out Kylie as the reason behind it all. Nicki expressed her anger on Twitter in a series of tweets and began retweeting fans who agreed with her.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans,” she shared.

Kylie has been posting images on Snapchat and Instagram promoting her boyfriend’s album for days and has even been spotted wearing clothing which had the album plastered across it. All is fair in love and music, so Nicki’s outrage has left many confused online. The rapper’s rant made Kylie a trending topic on Twitter Sunday evening, while she and Travis didn’t make the cut in popularity.

“I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries,” Nicki tweeted.

Whether Nicki has spoken with Travis about losing the number one spot is unknown, and neither he nor Kylie has spoken out about her rant at this time.

Nicki seemed to be most upset about an Instagram post that Kylie shared three days ago of an Astroworld tour promotion. Kylie briefly mentioned in the caption she was ready to go on tour with Travis and their baby girl Stormi and then linked fans to Travis’s online store. Nicki shared the image from Kylie’s Instagram and claimed Travis sold 50,000 units just because of that post alone.

But I did write a new freestyle n I’ll record it later. I felt it was time. #Queen pic.twitter.com/TEoKWGtYxh — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Not all fans were buying Nicki’s rant.

“Girl please, Travis has actual loyal fans who BUY his products. What happened when the whole fam promoted Tyga’s album? He sold like 2k,” one user tweeted.

“Astroworld was better than queen anyway. Queen doesn’t even have one song better Butterfly Effect… and that song is Ight at best and is a year old…,” another added.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a response from Travis or Kylie, which may never come.