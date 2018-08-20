Demi Lovato’s Backup Dancer Denies She Provided Singer With Drugs

Demi Lovato is recovering from her recent drug overdose, and now her backup dancer is denying that she provided the “Sober” singer with drugs.

According to a report from People, Dani Vitale, 28, a longtime backup dancer and friend to Lovato, said she did not supply the “Cool For The Summer” singer with drugs. Also, Vitale said she felt extremely depressed once the accusations that she served as Lovato’s supplier surfaced online and ran rampant.

On Thursday, the dancer took to Instagram to defend herself against the charges.

“I have NEVER touched nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love. I DON’T do what I do for attention. I do what I do because I loved it, and the world was taking that away from me,” Vitale wrote.

Despite the terrible situation she’s dealt with while her friend fought for her life, Vitale was able to go back to teaching dance classes in Los Angeles, and she mentioned that she dedicated her first class back to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer.

Even though she’s attempting to move on, Vitale still finds herself facing an uphill battle.

“The circulation of an UNTRUE story on the internet yanked my life, my reputation, my name and everything I have worked so hard to stand for, out from underneath me,” she wrote. “A damaging narrative that demonized me, placed blame on me, and has since cost me so many wonderful moments in life. This UNTRUE narrative is damaging innocent people’s lives, mine included. We are so quick to point the finger with little to ZERO facts at all.”

A post shared by Dani Vitale (@danivitale) on Aug 16, 2018 at 7:00pm PDT

While some may say that the cyberbullies won because they caused her so much harm, Vitale said that she plans to dedicate herself to helping stop this type of nasty behavior online. She knew that Lovato experienced the onslaught of terrible treatment as a result of nasty comments and untrue stories on the internet, but she had never experienced it in such a profoundly personal way until the lies about her providing Lovato with drugs that ended in the singer’s overdose spread so rapidly last month.

Vitale quoted Lovato’s monologue from her performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.

“There’s so much hate in this world, we have to rise above. Never say sorry for who you are,” she said.

As for Lovato, she’s vowed to continue fighting her addiction problems. She’s working on recovering and canceled her tour recently to focus on her health.