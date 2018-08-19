Selena Gomez And Her Three Best Friends Honor Their Unbreakable Bond By Getting Matching Tattoos

Selena Gomez and her gal-pals ended a night of birthday festivities by getting the number "4" inked onto their bodies

Nothing spells out true friendship like getting matching ink, which is exactly what Selena Gomez and three of her longtime gal pals did not only as a commemoration of their strong bond but also to mark the end of the celebration of one of the girls’ birthdays, as reported by E! News.

In a three-part series, Gomez, 26, shared a slew of photos of herself along with her longtime friends, Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Barry, who was celebrating turning 26, all getting matching tattoos on her Instagram.

In the first part of the trilogy, the “Back To You” singer shared a few photos of the quartet enjoying a birthday dinner for Courtney. Gomez captioned the photos with a simple statement, “My best friend turned 26. Part one.”

In part two of the trilogy, the “Wolves” singer explains to her fans why all four ladies (herself included) got the number “4” permanently inked onto their bodies.

“These women have stayed by my side for 7 years. 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!!” she wrote.

And last but not least, part three. Gomez paid tribute to Courtney, referring to her as “my actual #1”. The birthday girl and the “Hands To Myself” singer decided to get the number “1” tattooed onto their rib-cages. Aside from hailing her as her “#1”, Gomez praised Courtney by calling her “the definition of fearfully and wonderfully made”.

Many fans might agree that the past few months might not have been the easiest for “The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer as she and her first love, Justin Bieber, finally ended their rocky, back-and-forth relationship, which lasted for eight years, in March. And as fans are well aware by now, Bieber became engaged to his fiancé Hailey Baldwin a few months later in July.

While Gomez has handled the news with maturity and grace by choosing to put all of her energy into herself and her career, sources did report that she was initially “surprised” as her ex’s quick engagement “caught her off guard.” And although she has now reportedly “completely moved on,” it would be understandable if there is still a small part of her that feels hurt on the inside.

Luckily, Gomez has her three besties by her side every step of the way and being that they all just got matching tattoos, it doesn’t look like these four ladies will be heading for a breakup with each other anytime soon.