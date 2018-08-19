Charlie Sheen Plans To Tune In To Ex-Wife Denise Richards On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Former Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen says he plans to show support for his ex-wife, actress Denise Richards, as she makes her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Us Weekly, Sheen was in Hollywood at the Project Angel Food’s 28th Annual Angel Awards when he spoke about Richards’ new venture.

“She doesn’t live in Beverly Hills,” Sheen joked. “Good for her. I hope she has fun, I hope it’s a smash. I don’t watch the show, but I guess I will be tuning in.”

Sheen’s sentiments come just two weeks after Richards, 47, announced her plans to join the hit Bravo TV show in its 9th season. Richards addressed her addition to the show in a statement for Us Weekly.

“I am so excited to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as I am a huge fan of the show. I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies … and hopefully meeting Boy George,” Richards said, referring to the Culture Club singer, who is friends with and managed by Paul “P.K.” Kemsley, the husband of cast member Dorit Kemsley.

Other RHOBH cast members include Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Erika Girardi.

Richards first expressed interest in joining the Real Housewives franchise in 2011, after she was asked about it in an interview.

“Heck yeah, I would! It’s one of my favorite shows!” Richards said.

The Wild Things actress is no stranger to the reality television spotlight. She had her own reality television show on E! titled Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, which ran from 2008 to 2009.

Richards had been married to Sheen from 2002 through 2006. The pair has two children together: 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola. In 2011, Richards adopted her daughter, Eloise, now seven.

Once the highest paid actor on television, Sheen has requested to lower his child support payments to Richards and former partner Brooke Mueller, with whom he has 9-year-old twins, Max and Bob. He claims that his “income has changed significantly,” and that he is “unable to find steady work.” In his filings, he also added that he’s been “blacklisted” from almost all aspects of the entertainment industry, which he claims has affected his finances.

Sheen was unceremoniously fired from the hit television show, which also starred eighties teen star Jon Cryer, in 2011 after it was revealed that he made several derogatory remarks about the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, in a public meltdown.