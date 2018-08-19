Lauer was spotted out on a date in Sag Harbor.

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are putting the finishing touches on their divorce, but that doesn’t mean that Lauer hasn’t started dating. It is approaching a year since Lauer and Roque separated after he was fired from NBC and the Today show, and the two parted ways after he was accused of sexual misconduct on the job.

Closer Weekly says that Matt Lauer has been spending most of his time in the Hamptons, and it was there in Sag Harbor that he was recently spotted with a woman (not Roque).

“Matt left Sag Harbor on his boat with a woman. It was just the two of them, and he said they were headed to Newport [R.I.]. He was in a great mood, and it definitely seemed like a date.”

But some of Lauer’s friends don’t think this is a new relationship and believe they saw her on his boat back in 2014. One added that for now, the former Today host wants to keep the woman’s name a secret.

“They are going strong, but Matt is doing everything in his power to keep her a secret. He’s been working very hard to have a good relationship with his kids, so he’s worried about what they’ll think.”

Lauer has agreed to the terms of the divorce, and Annette Roque will walk away with $20 million. Friends say the two are getting along well in light of all they have been through, and Lauer doesn’t want to make waves. Both get to spend time with the kids, and there is little or no hostility, which is reportedly why he doesn’t want to rub a new relationship in her face.

“The last thing he needs right now is to upset his wife by flaunting a sexy, younger replacement.”

But Matt Lauer never planned to pay Annette Roque so much money if they ever divorced. Lauer and Roque signed a prenup when they originally got married that limited how much money she would get. But when Roque filed for divorce the first time after their youngest child was born, Lauer upped the dollar amount, but it was nowhere near $20 million.

It’s possible that Lauer has finally made peace with the payout, but initially, he was very upset that half his money would go to Roque.

“Matt is furious he is essentially handing over half of his net worth to Annette. He could fight for a better deal in court but that would only result in dragging this out longer and negative headlines. He is ready to move on with his life and truly believes that a television comeback is possible.”