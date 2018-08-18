Paleo Diet Fan Kristin Cavallari Spotlights Gym-Toned Legs In Shorts

“I don’t do any cardio."

Kristin Cavallari flaunted her toned legs on Instagram while sporting a pair of short-shorts, white booties, and a flirty summer top.

Judging by her superfit physique, it’s hard to believe Cavallari is a mom-of-three. The blonde beauty has clearly gotten fitter with age.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kristin has an enviable bikini body, thanks to a weight-loss regimen that includes a Paleo-inspired diet and weightlifting workouts.

Surprisingly, the willowy Cavallari does no cardio exercise. Instead, the reality TV maven lifts weights four days a week and does circuit-training workouts.

Kristin Cavallari Prefers Weightlifting Over Cardio Exercise

“I don’t do any cardio,” Kristin told Delish. “Cardio used to be all I did before I had kids, but once I had them my lifestyle changed. I’m a much healthier eater. And I hardly drink alcohol, so I’ve found that it’s about building and maintaining muscle rather than losing weight now.”

Cavallari is a longtime workout buff who lost all her baby weight after each of her three pregnancies in record time. After two of her pregnancies, Kristin lost 20 pounds in two months.

Kristin said her weight loss secret was a gluten-free, Paleo-inspired diet that limits processed foods, and emphasizes high-quality proteins and healthy fats such as coconut oil, butter, and grass-fed beef.

Let’s ride || fall @uncommonjames A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Aug 16, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Cavallari said she prefers to eat healthy foods over junk. “Actually, if I don’t eat healthy food I don’t feel good,” Kristin said. “For me, I crave healthy food.”

Here’s a flashback bikini photo of Kristin Cavallari with fellow reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney. They have each gotten fitter and more stylish with age.

As the Inquisitr has reported, Kim Kardashian is in the best shape of her life, thanks to a portion-controlled diet and regular exercise. The 5-foot-2 Kim, who weighed close to 200 pounds during her two pregnancies, said she now weighs a sleek 119 pounds.

Kim says she looks better now at age 37 than she did at 27.

Kristin Cavallari shot to fame after starring on the hit MTV reality show The Hills and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004. She has since launched a new career as a fashion designer.

Cavallari has three children with her husband, NFL star Jay Cutler, whom she married in 2013. Cutler was previously a quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Earlier this year, Kristin and Jay relocated to Nashville, Tennessee.

Kristin now stars on her own reality TV show, Very Cavallari, which airs Sundays on E! The show chronicles Cavallari’s new business ventures and her busy home life as a wife and mom.