‘Rules Of Engagement’ Is Leaving Netflix Next Month

All seven seasons of 'Rules Of Engagement' are scheduled for removal next month.

If the CBS series Rules of Engagement is collecting dust on your watch list, or you are just a huge fan of the series, you are going to want to start binging your way through the seven seasons of the series now. According to What’s On Netflix– a fan site dedicated to all Netflix related news – the comedy series is scheduled to be removed from the Netflix library next month on September 11.

As the Netflix fan site reminds us, it was six years ago that the series first hit the Netflix library. The series original aired on the CBS network between the years of 2007 and 2013. The cast of the series includes Patrick Warburton, Megyn Price, Oliver Hudson, Bianca Kajilch, and David Spade.

For those who are unfamiliar with Rules of Engagement, the series focuses on the lives of two couples and their single male friend who overcome the ups and downs of different types of relationships.

Why Is Netflix Pulling This Series?

Rules of Engagement is leaving the Netflix library for the same reason as any other series – the contract that gives Netflix the rights to continue to stream the series is up for renewal. Unless Netflix and CBS renew the contract, it will be pulled from the library when the contract expires.

For those who are currently watching other CBS shows on Netflix, this is not the same as the end of the Fox or Disney contract. So, this isn’t going to be a blanket removal of all CBS content currently in the streaming library.

According to What’s On Netflix, the streaming giant prefers to chase after newer shows or shows that are currently on the air as they tend to come with more of a push to encourage new people to pay for a subscription. Because Rules of Engagement has been off the air for half a decade, it doesn’t fit into that category anymore. So, the Netflix fan site believes it is unlikely the streaming giant would fight too hard to renew the contract.

All Seven Seasons of “Rules of Engagement” Leaving Netflix in September https://t.co/yVx7T0NhIr pic.twitter.com/lzHkND9Jvx — What's On Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 17, 2018

Where Can You Watch The Series After Next Month?

The removal of Rules of Engagement from the Netflix library also is not a case of the series being re-homed to a new streaming service. The series, however, does remain available on CBS’s streaming service. The network is well-known for leaving content on their streaming service until a competitor offers a generous amount to take over the rights of the content once it is no longer airing on television.

What’s On Netflix did clarify this scheduled removal is for Netflix U.S. only as other Netflix regions follow different schedules and contracts when removing and adding content.