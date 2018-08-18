‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: The Week 8 Nominations Are Revealed As New HOH Makes Plenty Of Promises

'Big Brother' spoilers suggest that yet another blindside could be on the way for Week 8, as the new HOH is being misled

There’s a new Head of Household running things on Big Brother 20 and the nominations were made as anticipated on Friday. Faysal is the Week 8 HOH and he talked with Haleigh extensively to formulate a plan for this coming week. Did he stick with his earlier nomination plan, and how well is this likely going to go for him?

As the Inquisitr shared earlier, after many different potential plans, Faysal and Haleigh seemed to settle on the idea of nominating Brett and Scottie. That was where they left things before going to sleep after a lot of intense discussions on Thursday night, but it looked like that plan held as Friday played out. Big Brother Network confirms that during the nomination ceremony, Brett and Scottie were named as the nominees.

The decision to go after Scottie came thanks to the maneuvering that was done to make Faysal think that Scottie flipped his vote and has a thing for Haleigh. JC buzzed in Fessy’s ear that Scottie is antsy to go after Fessy as soon as he can so he can get closer to Haleigh. Of course, that’s not exactly what’s happening in the BB20 house, but Fessy has had a tough time seeing through other people’s lies and gameplay.

Big Brother spoilers indicate that Faysal talked with Kaycee, Angela, and Tyler, and promised all of them safety as long as they all promise not to use the Power of Veto if they win it during Saturday’s competition. Granted, it’s not a tough call for them to agree on this one, because they are all for evicting Scottie over Brett, which is what Fessy thinks is best right now anyway.

Hackers gonna hack! It was the second Hacker Competition of the summer and one lucky Houseguest walked away with the power. To see #BB20 clips and episodes, head over to the video page: https://t.co/vKUzPNIdv8 pic.twitter.com/96Ukkawgvz — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 14, 2018

Of course, Scottie could win the POV, but Faysal had been telling others he doesn’t think that will happen. Fessy has done a lot of talking about how he doesn’t have an issue with players like Tyler, because he knows where Tyler stands, and it’s the unpredictable players in the middle who he wants to see evicted. Despite all of the blindsides he’s been through this summer on Big Brother 20, he still doesn’t have his competition figured out yet.

Shortly before the nomination ceremony, and again after, Scottie and Faysal finally took some time to talk alone. They talked about the Brett and Scottie vote situation related to Kaycee, but neither of them has completely figured out how closely the others are working with one another.

As the Big Brother Updates’ Twitter account details, Fessy eventually told Scottie to push to win the POV and take himself off the block. Faysal doesn’t have a plan beyond that, he said, and he suddenly was talking as if he wasn’t committed to seeing Scottie evicted.

As viewers know, but Fessy doesn’t, Tyler has an app power up his sleeve that could shake things up if Scottie does win POV and Faysal tries to go after Tyler after all. Things could get interesting as Week 8 proceeds and additional Big Brother 20 spoilers will become available as the POV competition is held on Saturday, and the POV ceremony plays out on Monday.