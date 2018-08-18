Ariana Grande Dances With Her Grandmother In New Video Posted On Instagram

Ariana Grande shared an adorable video on Friday night where she dances with her grandmother to music that sounds like it might be from her new album, Sweetener. In the black and white clip, Grande and her grandmother are all smiles as they twirl around to the song.

Grande didn’t include the name of the song in the caption, but added a cryptic cloud emoji instead.

Her fans seemed touched that the “God Is A Woman” singer shared the heartwarming glimpse into her family life.

“I love this sm! you two are adorable,” one fan wrote.

“This is the granny we all want but can’t have,” another user commented.

This isn’t the first time that Grande’s 92-year-old “nonna” has appeared on her Instagram. In October of last year, the singer posted a selfie with her grandmother to celebrate her birthday. In the photo, they bear some resemblance to twins, as Grande’s hair was dyed grey at this time, according to InStyle Magazine.

“Happppppy birthday queen motha! the epitome of style, grace, hilariousness, and bada** Italian grandmotherness,” Ariana Grande wrote in the caption of the photo. “The toughest of cookies and an inspiration to all! I’m SO GRATEFUL to be here with her to celebrate! 92 neva looked so fly.”

As Buzzfeed previously reported, Ariana’s grandmother was also been seen at one of her concerts last year, but she didn’t look too happy about what she was seeing. Ariana’s music can get a little racy, so perhaps her grandmother didn’t exactly approve.

The spritely nonna to the pop singer was photographed smiling when she attended the American Music Awards in 2015 as Grande’s plus one. As MTV reported at the time, when Grande accepted the award for Favorite Female Artist, she shared the story of how her grandmother went on the computer and voted for her, predicting that she would win.

Ariana Grande has a lot to dance about these days. She’s engaged to Pete Davidson, a man that she seems to be very happy with. She also released a new album in the past 24 hours entitled Sweetener.

In its review, Rolling Stone Magazine said that Sweetener is the proof that “trap is the new pop.” Billboard has called it the most uplifting album of her career thus far. As Billboard also notes, the project was produced and partly co-written by award-winning producer Pharrell Williams, which could explain the album’s strong trap and R&B influence. Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott are featured on the album, in addition to an unexpected appearance from Imogen Heap.

While the album has already received some positive critical reviews, Headline Planet reveals that Sweetener has been embraced by her fans as well. It reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes charts on Friday after its Thursday night release.