WWE News: Randy Orton Seemingly Makes Fun Of Recent Allegations, And Jim Cornette’s Controversial Defense

Cornette attempted to defend Orton’s alleged actions, but Jim’s words could have done Randy more harm than good.

Randy Orton has been making headlines over the past week, but it’s likely not the type of headlines the WWE wanted to read about the wrestler. As the Inquisitr reported, former WWE writer Court Bauer alleges that Randy Orton would pull out his penis and harass the new writers. Allegedly, after touching his penis, Randy Orton would ask the writers to shake his hand while still being exposed. Bauer said that when the writers refused to shake his hand, the WWE wrestler would act offended. The WWE is reportedly looking into the matter, but seemingly, Randy Orton is making fun of these accusations.

According to reports from Wrestling Inc., during the dark main event on Tuesday’s SmackDown, Randy Orton joked with some WWE staffers at ringside and offered to shake their hands. One WWE staffer shook Randy’s hand, and the entire group broke out in laughter, according to Wrestling Inc. While the WWE is claiming to be looking into the allegations that Randy Orton sexually harassed some of their writers, many pundits believe that nothing will come of it, and that it will be swept under the rug.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette’s Talking Sense on YouTube, the wrestling legend attempted to defend Randy Orton’s alleged actions. Cornette called the supposed actions a play on a classic wrestling rib. Jim said that a lot of times, a green rookie would be brought up to the booker, and the booker would be waiting for them naked in the locker room, ready to shake the rookie’s hand. As heard on Talking Sense, Cornette asked, “Have we got that far away from the wrestling business that this is somehow not f*cking funny?”

Jim Cornette then shared his opinion of what the writers should have done.

“Here’s the thing, if Orton had really been doing this…the first one that would have gone for the handshake, and gone past it, and grabbed his f*cking knob and squeezed as hard as he could, Vince would have made [him] the head writer.”

The former WWE manager said that in the days of the locker rooms in the territories, that’s what someone would have done to Orton in return. Some people feel that Cornette calling Orton’s alleged actions a take on a classic rib is giving more legitimacy that the supposed incident did in fact take place. The former WWE manager shared similar stories that have occurred over the years in the industry, seemingly defending the supposed Randy Orton rib, but many fans felt that Cornette further proved how vile the wrestling business can be. Some fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment of Jim Cornette.

of course jim cornette stuck up for randy orton. jim, stop being from the 70s. sexual harassment is not okay. — Stephen (@AngryAceStephen) August 16, 2018

While some YouTube users supported Jim’s opinion, it appears that most people were outraged by Cornette making light of the alleged situation. Many fans pointed out that this is not the era of the territory days and the WWE is a corporate environment and a publicly traded company, and that regardless of the industry, that type of behavior is not appropriate in any work environment.