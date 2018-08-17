Thomas Markle Sr. Says Royal Family Is ‘Just Like Scientologists’

Thomas Markle Sr. has added fuel to the fire in his feud with his daughter.

According to The Mirror, Markle compared the royal family to Scientologists, referring to their “cult-like” secrecy. In another interview addressing his strained relationship with his daughter, Meghan Markle, Markle Sr. said that the royals are unapproachable people who “refuse” to address his questions about his daughter.

“They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family. If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up!” said Thomas Markle in an interview with The Sun. “They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive. They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear.”

Markle Sr., 74, has not spoken to his daughter since before her wedding to Prince Harry in May. Since then, Meghan Markle’s father has given several interviews expressing his displeasure with his daughter, Prince Harry, and the rest of the royal family.

In July, Thomas Markle begged his daughter to contact him, citing the fact that he’d just had a heart attack and he fears he doesn’t have long to live.

“I had a heart attack, doesn’t anybody care? I could actually die soon. Does she want this to be the last thing we’ve said to each other?” said Markle Sr. He also denied claims that he’s drumming up publicity to get money from his daughter. “I worked hard to provide for my children. I’m their father, I don’t expect them to pay me back.”

Thomas Markle Sr. also went on a tirade in July, claiming that his daughter — who had been an actress on the hit television show Suits prior to marrying Prince Harry — would be nothing without him. He has previously claimed that his daughter seems very tense and that Prince Harry is a coward.

In addition to Markle Sr.’s comments about Meghan Markle, her half-sister, Samantha, has also criticized her behavior according to The Sun. After Meghan Markle celebrated her 37th birthday on August 4th, Samantha took to Twitter and blasted her younger sister for not reaching out to their father for his birthday in July.

“Happy Birthday Meg! It would be so lovely and appropriate of you to send DAD a BELATED birthday card for his July 18th [birthday cake emoji].”

Samantha has also claimed that Markle is a “social climber,” and that she mistreats those around her — calling her the “Duchess of Nonsense.”

Despite Samantha’s claims that Meghan Markle’s behavior is the cause of the rift between their father and her, it has recently been revealed that Thomas Markle Sr. was also not in attendance at his daughter’s first wedding to Trevor Engelson in 2011.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex said that, “the only reason Meghan hasn’t spoken to her father yet is because she’s yet to hear from him in a respectful manner.”