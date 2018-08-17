MLB Rumors: Jon Heyman Reports That A Rival GM Thinks Bryce Harper Will Be A Phillie Next Year

Veteran baseball reporter Jon Heyman, disclosed that during discussions with a general manager who directs one of the Phillies’ rivals, Bryce Harper is likely to sign with Philadelphia when he hits the free agent market according to NJ.com. While many armchair analysts have repeatedly predicted Harper will go the Yankees, the move doesn’t make sense for them the way that it does Philadelphia. While the Phillies have been in the conversation over Harper all season, it now appears that they are the front-runner for one of the most talented and controversial players in the game.

While Harper has not expressed any specific desires about where he wants to play, it is believed he would prefer to stay on the east coast. While Harper’s father is a big Yankee fan, he doesn’t have anywhere to go on that team. Part of the problem is that the Yankees are set for corner outfielders, and throwing a huge contract at Harper to DH isn’t sensible.

Harper has expressed no interest in moving to first base, and it is unlikely the Yankees would sign him and gamble on that being a good transition. Furthermore, owner Hal Steinbrenner has been adamant about not incurring a luxury tax, and unless the Yankees can ditch Jacoby Ellsbury’s salary somewhere, Harper is a bad financial fit. While getting the Yankee name mentioned as a potential destination helps drive up the bidding war, that is likely as far as their union goes.

#bryceharper playing like he wants to get traded to another team. He’s been on a tear since the All-Star break. — The Ghost of George (@ghostofgeorge_) August 17, 2018

The Phillies on the other hand really need a big bat. Their outfielders are good, they get on base, but the need for a big bopper is glaring. The Phillies win by playing smart baseball, knowing when to take an extra base, limiting mistakes. The pitching staff is solid and likely to only improve. When it comes to muscle, they are at a deficit, and Harper could potentially be that muscle for several years to come. Better than that, they should be his prime years, not his twilight.

While Harper will be pricey wherever he goes, the Phillies can actually make the money work. It may mean doing without a complementary player or two, but the trade-off is solid for them. They have a lot of roster and payroll flexibility over the next two years to make things even out, and if needed, they have a few players they can move to shed payroll that won’t degrade the lineup. Unless Harper is intent on taking money from the Nationals for a few more years while the team rebuilds, the smart money says he will be a Phillie next opening day.