Bethenny Frankel Feels Alone After Dennis Shields’ Death, Has ‘Almost No One In Her Life,’ Reports ‘Radar”

Bethenny Frankel isn't holding up too well after losing her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly struggling to cope with the recent passing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

On August 15, a source spoke to Radar Online in regard to The Real Housewives of New York City star’s heartache, revealing that after losing her partner to a drug overdose, Frankel has thrown herself back into work.

“Bethenny has almost no one in her life,” the insider revealed. “She doesn’t talk to her family, and she’s on the outs with some of her best friends.”

According to the report, Frankel was completely blindsided when Shields was found dead at his Trump Tower home after dying of a suspected drug overdose. As reports have revealed, Shields reportedly overdosed after taking too much prescription medication on August 10.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may recall, Frankel began dating Shields in 2016 after his 26-year marriage to estranged wife Jill came to an end. Shields and his former partner shared four children together and remained on good terms post-split, as Jill revealed on Instagram after he passed.

While dealing with the loss of a partner is one of the hardest things to go through, the Radar Online source claimed Frankel’s ability to “put her emotions in a box and close the lid on them” could help her cope, at least temporarily.

“No one moves on faster than she does. She’s already thrown herself back into her work,” the insider explained. “With Bethenny everything is about making money. She uses her real life experiences in her businesses. I would be surprised if she releases a self-help book on grief in the next six months.”

Although Bethenny Frankel hasn’t said much about the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, she did share the photo above earlier this week after attending the businessman’s funeral service in Long Island, New York with his family and other loved ones.

Prior to his death, Dennis Shields filmed a number of scenes for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City. However, days before he died, Frankel suggested their relationship was over and told her co-star Dorinda Medley that she was planning to cut Shields off and not talk to him for 90 days.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming Season 10 reunion special for The Real Housewives of New York City, which begins airing next Wednesday night, August 22 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.