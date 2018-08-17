Johnny Galecki Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo From ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 12

The actor is back to work with his TV wife on the CBS comedy.

Johnny Galecki is back with his TV wife—at least one of them. The Big Bang Theory star posted a behind-the-scenes look at his first day back to work on the CBS comedy series which shows him and co-star Kaley Cuoco counting down to the debut of the show’s 12th season. Galecki, who plays physicist Leonard Hofstadter on the long-running CBS sitcom, posted a photo with Cuoco, who plays his character’s wife, Penny, as the two returned to The Big Bang Theory set after a summer break.

“Season 12 (!!!) of @bigbangtheorycbs has begun rehearsals,” Galecki captioned the pic. Galecki, who also plays Conner son-in-law David Healy on ABC’s defunct Roseanne, tagged the post #behindthescenes. Cuoco also reposted the picture of the duo’s first day back to TBBT set.

Eagle-eyed Big Bang Theory fans immediately began dissecting the new picture to point out some changes in the set decor for the upcoming season of the show, which is set to premiere on September 24. One fan noted a new table in the background while several other fans were more concerned with Galecki’s beard and if he plans to shave it. Of course, the general consensus was that fans can’t wait for The Big Bang Theory to return to TV this fall, for what could be its final season.

You can see Johnny Galecki’s behind-the-scenes Big Bang Theory tease below.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco weren’t the only Big Bang Theory stars back to work. In a post for Groknation, Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the show, revealed that Season 12 will pick up with her character on her honeymoon with new husband Sheldon (Jim Parsons). The 11th season ended with the couple’s long-awaited wedding day.

Bialik also teased that are two special guest stars who will appear in the show’s season premiere.

“Kathy Bates and Teller return. There are two very prominent scientists in the episode. And it’s pretty darn funny.”

As for rumors that this will be the final season of The Big Bang Theory, Bialik admitted that even she doesn’t know that fate of the show beyond Season 12.

“As of now, this season is all we know about,” the actress said. “We get to live in the moment—you and me both! Here are my suggestions as we move through season 12: Don’t believe everything you read!

The season 12 premiere of The Big Bang Theory will air on Monday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.