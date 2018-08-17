‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, August 17: Rey Arrives And Summer Takes Nick’s Money

Rey meets both Nick and Sharon, but only one of them holds his interest.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 17, bring a brand new face to Genoa City in the form of Rey. Plus, Ashley and Neil find comfort in each other while Summer agrees to a pretty sweet deal.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) turns to Neil (Kristoff St. John) for support amidst her concerns about Jabot and Billy (Jason Thompson) and his worries over his kids, according to She Knows Soaps. They both have plenty of stress going on in their lives, and they take a well deserved night to themselves to enjoy some jazz and good company.

Their budding romance won’t solve all their other issues, but it might end up giving them a place to regroup and refresh themselves before facing the harsh realities in the other areas of their lives. Until she leaves Genoa City, it looks like Neil and Ashley may find some comfort in each other.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) takes Nick (Joshua Morrow) up on his offer, but not before she puts the fear of God into him by nearly spilling the beans when Billy shows up unexpectedly. After some discussion, Summer reluctantly takes Nick’s money to keep quiet about her parent’s tryst. However, Nick hates the fact that she didn’t do it because she loves them and that he’s turning into Victor doing things like paying off his child.

Just one more day until @JordiVilasuso is back on @CBSDaytime! What secrets do you think he’s bringing to Genoa City? #YR pic.twitter.com/SP1kzv2Sgq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 16, 2018

Of course, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) doesn’t know what to think when she realizes that Summer agreed to stay quiet for Nick but not for her. Although Phyllis realizes that Summer is after Billy, she still wants to try to reset things with her daughter. Perhaps Phyllis believes she can either save Billy from Summer or save Summer from herself. So far, Billy has held out admirably against Summer’s very obvious seduction attempts, but if she ever figures out a way to keep her promise to Nick and reveal the truth, then who knows what Billy might end up doing.

Finally, a new man arrives in Genoa City named Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). He runs into Nick and introduces himself and later on, he ends up meeting Sharon (Sharon Case) as well. It seems like Sharon may be the one who really holds his interest because he looks at an evidence board with JT’s photo in the center of it. Around the edges are pictures of Sharon, Phyllis, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). It looks like Rey may finally be the one to blow their secret about JT’s demise sky high, and there’s no telling what could happen when that damaging secret becomes public knowledge. Things in Genoa City will never be the same.