Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Selfie With Ariana Grande: ‘Love This Lil One’

Talk about girl power.

Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande recently posed for a rare selfie together and JLo was sure to share it for her army of Instagram fans. In the image, both girls rocked fierce makeup as they looked into the camera. JLo herself looked flawless in a silky pink top and a pair of giant gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair slicked back as she sported brown eyeliner, as well as a light pink gloss on her lips.

Grande wore her signature cat-eye eyeliner as she made a kissy face and also sported a pink-colored lipgloss. Like Lopez, the pint-sized pop star wore a pair of earrings to dress up the look a bit, though her earrings are diamond instead of hoop.

It is unclear where the photo of the two beauties was taken, but both Grande and Jennifer Lopez are scheduled to make appearances on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon this week, with Grande’s appearance coming tonight and Lopez’s on Friday, meaning it could have been backstage at the show.

Needless to say, the photo has already gained a ton of attention from Lopez’s 78 million-plus followers in just an hour of being posted to her account. So far, the photo has already amassed over 346,000 likes in addition to 2,600 comments.

Some fans couldn’t help but gush over the two women’s beauty while countless others that the pair looked like they could be sisters.

“God you’re so gorgeous! I LOVE YOU SOOOO MUCH.”

“Two Queens. can we get a collab?” another asked.

“You guys do look like you be sisters. May God bless you both,” one more chimed in.

Recently, Grande appeared on another late night show: the Late, Late Show With James Corden. Grande and James Corden wowed fans with an epic tribute to the film Titanic with songs that were inspired by some of the greatest pop songs of the past three decades. Corden played the iconic role of Jack Dawson and Grande played the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater, which were originally played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The pair performed a ton of songs including Styx’s “Sailing Away,” Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl,” Timbaland, Keri Hilson, D.O.E. and Sebastian’s “The Way I Are,” Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly,” Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance,” One Direction’s “Steal My Girl,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Nelly and the St. Lunatics’ “Ride Wit Me,” Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” Pitbull and Kesha’s “Timber,” Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” *NSync’s “Bye Bye Bye,” and Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

Grande appears tonight on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.