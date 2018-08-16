Why Bibiana From ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Gave Colton A Rose When Everyone Else Wanted Him Gone [Spoilers]

Everyone was shocked when Bibiana gave Colton her rose during the second episode of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' but she had a good reason for it.

Tensions between Colton Underwood and Tia Booth set Bachelor in Paradise on fire from early on. When Colton arrived and ignored Tia for a while, everyone started feeling anxious about their future together. It didn’t help that Tia had already gone on a date with Chris, and kissed him one day before Colton made his delayed appearance on the show.

So during the second episode, when the women had all the power, it looked like Colton would be heading home. After all, he wouldn’t go with Tia’s ultimatum that he could pursue something with her or not get a rose. Plus, everyone, including Chris the Goose and his “gang,” seemed glad that Colton would be gone soon. However, during the ceremony, Bibiana gave Colton her rose, shocking everyone around her, detailed In Style.

During a recap that Bibiana wrote herself, she described the real reasons why she gave Colton the rose. Although it was easy to get sucked into everyone’s perception that Colton should leave, including her own feelings of being “annoyed by him,” she took a moment to see things from his perspective.

And instead of going along with everyone else’s narrative, Bibiana decided to listen to her heart.

“I hadn’t even had a chance to really talk to this guy. I felt it best to go with my intuition and chose Colton,” she said.

Bibiana unknowingly gave Colton an important opportunity to find closure with Becca Kufrin, who showed up at paradise to touch base with the contestants. Becca’s appearance at paradise triggered Colton to new heights, as he ended up crying his eyes out after a glimpse of the former Bachelorette contestant.

Luckily, Colton was able to hear from Becca the real reasons why he was sent home. It sounded like he thought Tia’s conversation with Becca played a huge role in being sent home, while Becca confirmed that she made her decision based on who she had stronger relationships with.

So with that weight lifted off his shoulders, Colton headed back to the group with hopes for a fresh start. It’s hard to know how much longer Colton would have been affected negatively by his rejection on the Bachelorette had he not met with Becca face-to-face.

“I simply chose the person I felt deserved a shot and a clean slate. I offered Colton a lifeline, and although it confused everyone, I stand by that decision,” Bibiana said.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users are accusing Bibiana of giving Colton the rose only because the producers told her to do so.