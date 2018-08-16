‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael Implodes, Jordan Lays Down The Law, And Joss Breaks Down To Carly

There are numerous emotional moments on the way with the Thursday, August 16 episode of 'General Hospital,' spoilers reveal

Thursday brings an emotional episode of General Hospital. Spoilers reveal that Michael will continue to work through his grief over the loss of baby Jonah, but it may become too much for him during the August 16 show. Carly discovered that Josslyn has been shoplifting and the two have a difficult discussion on the way, and Jordan is ready to put an end to Aunt Stella’s meddling. What else is coming with this next show?

General Hospital spoilers from the show’s Twitter sneak peek indicate that Jordan will tell Curtis that things need to change. Aunt Stella has been trying to muck up their relationship for months now, and Jordan is over it.

Jordan will tell her fiance that she is done tiptoeing around his aunt and she clearly means business here. SheKnows Soaps shares that Jordan will be feeling betrayed, and while these two are still headed toward a wedding date, they clearly have some things to work through.

Carly was initially offended when Elizabeth suggested that Josslyn might have been doing some shoplifting lately. However, she quickly realized when she got home that Liz was right. General Hospital spoilers detail that Carly will have a heart-to-heart with her daughter during Thursday’s show, and Joss will get emotional.

Joss doesn’t fully understand why she’s felt driven to steal things, and Carly will be stunned by it all too. However, Carly will commit to helping her daughter work through these tough times.

Elizabeth will open up to her friend Terry about all of her latest challenges and Kristina will take some time to open up to big sister Sam. General Hospital spoilers share that Kristina will admit that she’s felt like she’s drifting, and viewers are anxious to get the scoop about where things stand in her relationship with Parker.

Jason will try to reassure Sonny that they’ll handle the problems they’re facing, which is surely a reference to the dead body hidden at Charlie’s. In addition, Margaux will pop up at the pub again peppering Kim and Julian with questions about Sonny.

Michael has been working on funeral arrangements for Jonah and General Hospital spoilers reveal that he’ll become overwhelmed with emotion during Thursday’s show. The situation will momentarily get the best of him, and it looks like Stella will happen to be available to lend some support. She’ll talk about how much he is like Sonny, which isn’t necessarily a compliment, but it seems she’ll be helpful.

These summer storylines are starting to transition into fall storylines and General Hospital spoilers hint that there are major twists ahead for several Port Charles residents. See where things head next during the episode airing on Thursday, August 16 and stay tuned for teasers about upcoming developments.