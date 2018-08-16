Kelly Ripa Posts Touching Tribute To Aretha Franklin On Instagram

Posing with the “Queen of Soul” and Anderson Cooper, the host of Live! with Kelly and Ryan posted a touching tribute to her time spent with the late Aretha Franklin to popular social media platform Instagram today. Joining Kelly Ripa and Aretha Franklin in frame is longstanding television personality and host of his own show on CNN, Anderson Cooper.

In the photo, Franklin can be seen wearing an elegant black dress bearing horizontal golden stripes, with the garment ending at the knee. Anderson Cooper is decked out in his usual well-tailored suit and tie, capped off with a nice pair of leather dress shoes and his trademark sly smile. Kelly Ripa, for her part, is pictured wearing glamorous white stiletto heels and a fitted dress of white and aqua with some light earth tones to compliment the ensemble.

The caption on Ripa’s Instagram post is short, sweet, and simple in its conveyance of grief.

“#rip R E S P E C T to the queen of soul. Thankful to have been in the presence of such greatness.”

Fans of Kelly Ripa’s social media accounts flooded the image with a nearly unanimous show of support, with some users claiming that Aretha Franklin was a gift from God to others noting that the venerated soul singer passed away adored by most around the world and appreciated by music lovers and casual listeners alike.

Aretha Franklin passed away earlier this morning as reported on by Inquisitr, surrounded by her closest friend and family at the time of her passing. Franklin was a worldwide superstar at the height of her career, having performed and popularized such hit singles as “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and “Natural Woman.” The singer and songwriter was forced to cancel some scheduled performances earlier this year, citing doctor’s orders.

Express Newspapers / Getty Images

Aretha Franklin began her lifelong career as a young girl singing Gospel music at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, where her father served as a minister. Her career spanned over four decades and saw her being awarded 18 Grammy Awards for her commitment to the craft and her performative abilities. Despite the loss of her father to a gunman in the late 1970s, Franklin pushed on through her personal grief and incorporated much of her life experience into her chart-topping music.

Kelly Ripa’s heartfelt post on the subject of the soul singer’s passing has been very popular as news spreads across the world on the matter. Nearly 15,000 likes and loves have been showered on the share — the comment wall filled with honest assessments and memories of times that users had spent listening to and enjoying Aretha Franklin’s music, her gift to the world.