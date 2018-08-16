New Bartender Yuki Kimora On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Was A Fan Favorite During ‘Winter Games’

Some fans may not recognize Yuki, but she was a favorite during Winter Games and was on Japan's version of the 'Bachelor.'

While Wells the bartender has been watching all of the drama brew during Bachelor in Paradise, he was reportedly a bit “overwhelmed.” Luckily, former Winter Games fan favorite Yuki Kimora joined him behind the bar. This is how he introduced her to the show, detailed People.

“Being the bartender in Paradise is a little overwhelming… There’s a lot of idiots talking to me about their relationships and tomfoolery and shenanigans and dumpster fires. I can’t juggle that many people. I thought it would be a good idea to find someone because I need all the help I can get.”

Prior to Winter Games, Yuki was actually on the first season of The Bachelor Japan. She didn’t last too long on the show, but her bright personality made her a fan favorite. Calling herself “Yukipoyo,” she was vivacious and outgoing in a way that the other contestants were not. She joked that the bachelor Kubo was “friendly and very attractive, but unfortunately he was pretty short,” reported the Japan Times.

As for executive producer Chris Harrison, Yuki was a shining star just waiting to be revealed. Before Winter Games, he said that “There is one star that will take over America and become maybe the biggest star in the world and her name is Yuki,” according to E! Online.

Yuki’s known for saying some funny things. This is how she described her reason for joining The Bachelor.

“Up until then, I’d never been with a good man, they would all get arrested… I thought that the only way I’d be able to meet the right man — one who wouldn’t get arrested — was to join the show.”

Whether this is totally true or not is up for fans to decide.

But with all that aside, she may not be a complete pro when it comes to bartending and mixing drinks. After all, Wells threw away a drink that she concocted that she called the “Yuki Poyo” after he took a tiny sip.

This season of the Bachelor in Paradise has been off to a dramatic start with plenty of love triangles and back-stabbing. The focus initially was all on Colton Underwood and Tia Booth, while newer episodes show a slew of new love interests that are flourishing and changing all the time.

Meanwhile, this season Wells is not single like he was during the last season of the show. His girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, often shares cute couple photos and confesses her love for him on Instagram. The two apparently met when he started sending her DMs, and asked her out on a date in L.A. to enjoy tacos and drinks, detailed Bustle.