‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, August 15: Summer Accuses Phyllis Of Cheating

Phyllis cannot deny the truth.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 15, shows confrontation, unexpected sympathy, and a vast secret spilled.

Micheal (Christian LeBlanc) confronted Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for not supporting Lauren (Tracey Bregman). He could not believe she’d back Billy (Jason Thompson) when the “Jabotique” meant direct competition for Fenmore’s. Phyllis is Lauren’s friend, and Michael expected her to have his wife’s back. He even confided that Lauren wants to get out of her Jabot contract. Phyllis promised to reassure Lauren.

They also discussed Michael representing Lily (Christel Khalil), and Phyllis admitted that she wouldn’t blame Devon (Bryton James) for never forgiving Lily. Michael pointedly asked Phyllis if Hilary would want her legacy to be tearing apart a family and taking a mother from her children. Later Phyllis actually provided a sympathetic ear for Lily at Hamilton Winters Group. Michael also showed up and warned Lily to prepare for any possibility even though he assured her she would receive leniency due to her lack of a record and visible remorse.

At the Dive Bar, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) continued planning their wedding. As they waited on their wedding coordinator, Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up and gave Nick a hard time over missing work at Dark Horse to taste wedding cakes. He doesn’t think Nick will ever be successful with that type of work ethic. Nick said he refused to allow work to be his entire life.

Today on #YR, Phyllis is exposed and Michael defends Lauren. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/xEwcJqasLE pic.twitter.com/za8Xngpjv5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 16, 2018

Eventually, Victor left, and Nick and Sharon privately sampled cakes and made out until relentless phone calls from work caused Nick to have to skip out. Victor returned and tried to put doubts into Sharon’s head, but she refused to let him. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) discussed her real motivation for spilling Nick and Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) secret affair. Kyle admitted that he’d be ahead at work if she had sex with Billy, which gave Summer pause.

Finally, Phyllis headed home, and Summer was there. She let her daughter know Billy would be working late at Jabot. Then, Phyllis informed Summer that Lauren wanted to back out of her contract with Jabot, and she asked her daughter to help reign Billy in. Furious, Summer accused Phyllis of trying to stab Billy in the back.

They argued, and during the fight, Summer suggested that Phyllis and Billy had trouble, but Phyllis insisted they were fine. Then Summer blurted out, “So why did you cheat on him, Mom?” Phyllis attempted to deny it, but Summer shut her down completely.

Check out the Inquisitr‘s The Young and the Restless spoilers to find out what happens on Thursday’s show.