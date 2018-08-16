Omarosa Book: Donald Trump Thought Jared Kushner Was Gay When Kushner First Dated Ivanka Trump

Omarosa Manigault Newman released her much-anticipated memoir of her time in the Trump White House on Wednesday, and it contains numerous eye-opening revelations.

The book contains several eye-opening revelations beyond those that the former Trump aide and Apprentice contestant has already revealed in numerous media appearances since last week. Those revelations include her claim that Trump "absolutely" knew about emails that were stolen by Russian hackers from Democratic Party computer servers before they were released to the public, as The Inquisitr reported.

But Omarosa does not hesitate in her narrative to veer away from political and policy issues and into the personal lives of Trump and his family. In one revelation from the personal aspects of the book, Omarosa briefly explores Trump’s beliefs about his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s sexual orientation, as The Guardian reported.

In fact, according to Unhinged, when the heir to a New York real estate fortune first began dating Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, Trump thought that Kushner was gay. The book also reveals that Trump uses the word “sweet” as a euphemism for “gay.”

When Ivanka first began her relationship with Kushner, Trump speculated on Kushner’s sexuality in a conversation with the former Apprentice cast member.

“When he and Ivanka first started dating,” Omarosa recounts in the book, as quoted by Mashable, “I asked Donald what he thought of Jared. ‘He seems a little ‘sweet’ to me,’ he said, using his phrasing for ‘gay.'”

But Trump’s assessment of Kushner as gay was not the only time Trump passed judgement on one of his underlings. In fact, according to the Guardian report on the book, judging White House staffers and administration members, and even assigning them derisive nicknames, was something Trump does all the time.

Omarosa claims that Trump refers to his education secretary Betsy DeVos as “Ditzy DeVos,” and he refers to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “Benjamin Button,” a reference to the 2008 movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which stars Brad Pitt as a man who ages in reverse, eventually becoming a baby.

He also once raged against former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, according to Unhinged, bellowing, “He thinks he’s a manipulator? Thinks he’s so f*****g smart? He thinks he can manipulate me? An idiot! An a*****e!”

Omarosa also alleges in the book that Vice President Mike Pence believes that God has commanded him to “agree with Trump no matter what.”

“In these meetings, Mike Pence defended Trump, saying, ‘God is telling me to support the president. God is telling me I’m here to serve,'” Omarosa writes in her new book, according to a summary by Atlantic Monthly.