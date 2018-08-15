Scott Disick Happy Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima Split: ‘He’s Never Gotten Over Her,’ Per ‘People’

'He's never gotten over her and was really hoping to get her back when she first started dating Younes.'

There’s one person who is really happy that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima called it quits — Scott Disick.

While Kourtney and Scott never tied the knot, they still share three children together and will obviously share a bond for life through their kids. But, a source close to the couple recently told People that Disick is very happy that Kourtney and Younes split, mainly because he never really stopped loving her.

“He’s never gotten over her and was really hoping to get her back when she first started dating Younes. It wouldn’t be surprising if Scott tried to pursue things again with Kourtney down the line.”

The source also shared that seeing Kourtney with someone else definitely played into his partying and Disick “hated Younes” and is “happy things are over.” Currently, Scott is dating 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, but a source close to the pair says that the couple is hot and cold and that Scott would get back together with Kourtney “in a heartbeat.”

“Sofia makes him happy but they are also very on and off. It wouldn’t be surprising if Scott tried to pursue things again with Kourtney down the line,” the source shares.

But for fans who are hopeless romantics and dream about a potential reunion between the formerly happy couple, a second source is squashing fans’ dreams, saying that right now, Kourtney is very happy and content living the single life.

“Kourtney is doing great,” the second source dished. “She isn’t seeing Younes. After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn’t going to put up with any drama from Younes. She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.”

And while Kourt and Scott are still not dating, the Inquisitr recently reported that Kourtney’s family wants them to get back together as well. Last week, the former pair reunited on Thursday night to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s epic 21st birthday and both Kim and Khloe Kardashian shared videos of the couple, basically hinting that they wanted them to get back together.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider shared.

According to People, Disick and Kardashian first met at a house party hosted by Girls Gone Wild Founder Joe Francis in 2006 and began dating right away. The couple welcomed their first son, Mason in 2009, and throughout their relationship, they broke up and got back together multiple times. The final straw came in 2017. Soon after, Kourtney moved on with model Younes Bendjima and Scott with Sofia Richie.