TLC Has Renewed ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ For A Second Season

Dr. Pimple Popper is returning to TLC for a second season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show has ranked No. 1 in its Wednesday 10:00 p.m. time slot for TLC. It debuted July 11 and stars Dr. Sandra Lee, a southern California dermatologist who is known for popping the worst pimples the internet has ever seen. According to the ratings, the show has resonated especially well with women in the 25-54 demographic.

“We are delighted our viewers have embraced Dr. Pimple Power, making it a hit for TLC this summer,” said TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee in a recent statement. “We look forward to giving viewers more of the fantastic Dr. Sandra Lee and showcasing how she tackles challenging conditions and, most importantly, improves her patients’ lives in the upcoming season.”

This good news comes right in time for the finale of the show’s first season, which airs tonight on TLC. Fans won’t have to wait for long to get their next dose of pimple popping action. Dr. Lee will return in January to debut the new season.

Apparently, people really like watching someone pop pimples, as can be seen by Dr. Lee’s success. Hard-stomached fans will find it interesting to know that the sound effects are real, according to Dr. Lee herself in an interview she did with Business Insider. They are just amplified for the show.

“Yes, they tell me [the sounds] are real,” Lee said. “But they definitely do increase the sound. I’m always looking at them going, ‘Come on, now listen to that sound — that’s crazy!”

Perhaps even more interesting, or stomach-churning depending on your stance, on the whole pimple popping phenomena is that Dr. Lee can hear the sounds if she has her head close to the zit being popped. The patient can sometimes hear it as well. But the dermatologist’s favorite sound has yet to appear on the TLC show. The sound comes from a pilar cyst, which requires her to peel back a deep tissue layer in the scalp.

“It’s this layer you have on the scalp… it’s very thin, it’s a little see-through like parchment paper,” she said. “And when you peel that off, it makes this noise that like — maybe it’s an ASMR [reaction] for me. [It’s] almost this schlupping noise. That’s a cool sound; that’s my favorite sound.”

Perhaps fans will be lucky and get to hear Dr. Lee’s favorite pimple sound on the show next season. Even if not, Dr. Pimple Popper is sure to usher in the new season with all sorts of pimples, pustules, and lipomas for fans to enjoy watching popped.

The season finale of Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesday, August 15, on TLC at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.