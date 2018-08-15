Will Smith Wishes Halle Berry A Happy Birthday With Creepy & Hilarious Photo

Will Smith took to social media to wish his friend, Halle Berry, a happy birthday this week, and things got a little weird.

According to an August 15 report by Entertainment Tonight, Will Smith sent his love for Halle Berry on her birthday in an unconventional way. However, it gave many fans a laugh.

Smith, 49, posted a photo of his own face mixed with Berry’s in honor of the actress’ birthday. “Happy Bday @HalleBerry. I was googling for pictures of us together and this is all I could come up with,” Will wrote via his Instagram account.

The photo showed off Halle Berry’s body, eyes, and hair with Will Smith’s nose and mouse, complete with facial hair. Halle seemed to love the photo, and responded back to her friend’s odd birthday wish with yet another photo of the friends’ faces mixed together, this time on Will’s body.

“My darling @willsmith – I cannot thank you enough for your lovely birthday wish – may our features forever be this compatible – and may we ONLY use these photos instead of any actual photos together from now on,” she wrote, adding the hilarious hashtag, “#WilleSmerry.”

Halle Berry celebrated her 52nd birthday on Tuesday by having a cake fight with her girlfriends, and also getting a sweet drawing from her daughter, Nahla, 10. Later she hit the town to eat cake and drink wine at Yardbird.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the actress recently had to speak out about a rumor going around claiming she would appear at the International Women in Media conference, and credited actress Taraji P. Henson for letting everyone know that although Berry was advertised to be at the WimCon 2018, that is certainly not the case.

“To clear the air… I will NOT be attending # WimCon2018. I apologize to any of my fans who were mislead – I know NOTHING about this, I have never heard of it. It’s shameful that @ 21stcg_Global would advertise this way. Thank you @ TherealTaraji for letting people know,” Halle Berry told fans on August 11.

When a Twitter photo promoting the conference was released with Halle’s photo on it, the actress spoke up yet again.

“FALSE ADVERTISEMENT! REMOVE MY NAME AND PICTURE! I WILL NOT BE AT THIS EVENT. THIS IS NOT OFFICIAL,” Berry wrote in response to the picture.

Due to the mix up with Halle Berry, ticket sales for the convention have been stopped, and it has become an invite-only event.