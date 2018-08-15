‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jen Wants To Confess To Eric, Paul Confronts Will

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that some couples will be at breaking points in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) is seriously considering confessing everything she knows to her new fiance, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Jennifer was told the whole story about why Eric’s former love, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), really left Salem. Nicole had told Eric that she wanted nothing to do with him and left town with her daughter, Holly. However, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) was actually behind her quick departure.

Brady had found out that it was Nicole who had killed Deimos Kiriakis, and he even had evidence. So, when Nicole told Brady that she was breaking up with him to explore her love with his stepbrother, Eric, he decided to use his knowledge to force her to leave town so that if he couldn’t have Nicole, his brother couldn’t have her either. Eric was devastated when Nicole left him, but found love with Jen soon after.

Now, Jennifer, being the kindhearted person she is, wants to tell Eric the truth. However, she knows that if she does she risks losing him forever.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) confront his boyfriend, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), about the lies he’s been telling. Paul has already jumped to the conclusion that Will was having an affair with his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and after facing off with Sonny learned that something is just not right.

In the latest #DAYS, Sonny and Will learn who's behind the threatening notes about Leo's death. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/bWvwRKAEgP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 4, 2018

All the while, Sonny and Will have been working together to cover up the death of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). However, Ted (Giles Marini) found out their secret and began to blackmail them. Will now has to figure out if he’s ready to tell Paul the whole truth about what he’s been up to, or add more lies to their relationship.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will see that Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) won’t stand for Ted’s betrayal. She’ll tell him that if he wants to keep seeing her he’ll have to drop his blackmail scheme against her grandson Will and his ex-husband, Sonny. Ted will then be forced to choose between having Kate or getting the money he so desperately wants.

Will Eve give into Victor's demands in exchange for silence? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/hTQOquNRaW — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 7, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will go to work on her boyfriend, Brady Black, as she tries to convince him that he would forgive his grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), for planting drugs in JJ Deveraux’s home.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.