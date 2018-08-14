Shaunie O'Neal does the best commercial yet for the video doorbell system

Two intruders found out the hard way that they chose the wrong house for a break-in when they were surprised by Shaunie O’Neal on her video doorbell. It seems the potential burglars didn’t know that the house belonged to the ex of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, the spokesman for Ring Video Doorbells.

Shaunie O’Neal saw two men on her property attempting to break into her house and she used her security system to scare them off, says TMZ. Shaunie activated the 2-way speaker on her Ring video surveillance system and called out the two men on her property.

“What are you doing? You’re on camera. Smile b***h!”

O’Neal inadvertently made the best Ring commercial yet, albeit with colorful language.

There is a moment of panic on the faces of the men attempting the break-in, and the two take off. O’Neal posted on social media after the fact that luckily her ex made sure that everyone in the family was outfitted with a Ring system.

“Listen did y’all forget @Shaq is partners with @ring and made sure the kids and I had cameras everywhere.”

O’Neal confirmed she had filed a police report and the LAPD has two suspects. It’s unclear if they are connected to any other local robberies or crimes.

If you watch television, it’s likely you’ve seen the Ring commercials starring former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal who is now their spokesman, says Geekwire. Earlier this year Amazon acquired Ring, and it’s impossible to scroll through their website without seeing the seven-foot O’Neal, also referencing his connection to the law enforcement community.

“Shaq is more than just a big person with a big personality. Just like Ring, he wants to reduce crime in neighborhoods. So we drafted Sheriff Shaq to lead our team and to pass along some savings to you!”

The newest Ring campaign has Shaquille O’Neal traveling across the country wearing a T-shirt with the word “Ring” prominently across his chest. The headline reads, “The Big Man just added a new Ring to his collection, and he’s taking our mission coast-to-coast!”

They say that “Sheriff Shaq” protects his home court with Ring, and after hearing about Shaunie O’Neal’s experience, it seems that the product is working for the whole family.

Shaunie O’Neal was able to provide law enforcement and neighbors with video and stills of the trespassers so that people can be on alert for them in the future.

Sounds like a Ringing endorsement.