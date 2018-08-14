Khloe Kardashian Hoses Off Tristan Thompson After Serious Conversation During Beach Vacation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seemingly making the most of their romantic vacation in Mexico.

According to an August 13 report by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent some quality time together on the beach during their romantic getaway on Sunday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her NBA player boyfriend were photographed sitting on the beach together and letting the waves crash over them.

The report reveals that it seems that Kardashian and Thompson may have been having a serious conversation as they broke away from their group of family and friends to spend some quiet time together in the ocean. Perhaps they were talking about the fate of their relationship and their future together after Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal back in April nearly drove them apart.

Later, paparazzi caught Khloe Kardashian hosing off Tristan Thompson after spending some time in the sand. Khloe wore a black one piece bathing suit with a long leopard print cover up on top. She added a brown fedora and a gold bracelet and necklace to complete the look.

Meanwhile, Tristan wore nothing but a pair of black and blue swim trunks with seahorses on them while lounging on the beach with the mother of his child in Mexico, where they and their group, which includes Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, are staying at Joe Francis’ Puerto Vallarta home.

Khloe Kardashian has heart to heart with Tristan Thompson in Mexico https://t.co/I2cmqVpxD6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 14, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian started rumors that she and Tristan Thompson may be on the rocks again when she was spotted at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash alone.

During the night, Khloe was filmed drinking from a green cup, which had been specified for use by party goers who deemed their love lives as “complicated.” Meanwhile, others drank from pink cups, which mean they were “taken,” and yellow cups, which revealed they were “single.”

However, after rumors began to circulate, Khloe took to Instagram to clear up any rumors about the green cup controversy. “People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story. Not that deep lol. I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night,” Khloe explained on her social media page.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. Since that time, rumors have been flying about their relationship, and what lies ahead for them in the future.