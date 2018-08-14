Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Not Getting Married Until Next Year, Per ‘TMZ’

Due to their quick engagement, many fans were under the impression that the couple would be married before the end of the year

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sure do know how to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. For those who were hoping to see a Bieber-Baldwin wedding take place sometime this year, it appears they’ll be waiting a little longer than originally thought. According to a recent report by TMZ, the young lovers will not be getting married until next year.

When Hailey Baldwin accepted Justin Bieber’s marriage proposal on July 7 after only a month of dating, fans assumed that since the couple became engaged so quickly, a wedding wouldn’t be too far off. Since getting engaged, multiple reports surfaced, claiming that the two were already knee-deep in planning their walk down the aisle, which fueled the possibility that the couple were planning on saying, “I do”, sometime this year.

However, “sources with direct knowledge” revealed to the media outlet on Monday that the “Love Yourself” singer, 24, and his model fiancée, 21, don’t plan on officially becoming husband and wife until 2019.

Another bombshell revealed by the sources concerns the timeline of couple’s relationship. As many fans are aware, Bieber and Baldwin dated from 2015-2016. While it appeared the two only rekindled their romance back in June, this apparently isn’t the case as the very same sources claim that since splitting in 2016, the “One Time” singer and Baldwin have gotten back together “a number of times” without anyone finding out.

“Justin’s been in love with her for a long time, so this didn’t just come from out of the blue,” a “solid source” told TMZ.

It was rumored that the two originally split because the Biebs wasn’t looking to be in a committed relationship at the time. The “Never Say Never” singer was also going back-and-forth with his first love, Selena Gomez, during this time as well.

To date, the only wedding detail the couple has figured out is Baldwin’s bridal party, which consists of her sister and her cousin, fellow fashion model Ireland Baldwin, serving as her bridesmaids.

In fact, the couple hasn’t even decided on a wedding destination yet as there a few locations Bieber and Baldwin have in mind, which includes the “Baby” singer’s native country Canada. Bieber whisked his fiancée to his homeland for the first time since getting engaged this past weekend to spend some quality time with his family, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

In light of Monday’s news, it would appear Bieber and Baldwin are giving themselves plenty of time to hash out the rest of the details while they enjoy simply being engaged.