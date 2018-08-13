Bollywood Actresses With The Best Bikini Bodies On Instagram

Bollywood actresses are regarded as among the most beautiful in the industry, with many having successful modeling careers on their resume as well. One thing that is a constant on social media among many Bollywood actresses is that they journal their workout routines, and are unashamed of showing some skin in their personal snaps they post online, which includes many bikini photos taken on holiday or lounging poolside at home.

While it is difficult to argue that anyone in the industry may have a better bikini body than Lisa Haydon, Priyanka Chopra, or Deepika Padukone, they do have their rivals. Bipasha Basu comes very close, as anyone that saw her star in the blockbuster Dhoom 2, can attest to. However, there are still others that are regarded as slightly sexier in a bikini than everyone discussed so far, and their Instagram photos are testament to that.

Disha Patani is blessed with a naturally good body, and a seriously harsh workout regimen that has helped provide her with some of the best abs in Bollywood, which even look great in a two-piece. While she only has six credits on her IMDB resume, Patani is quickly becoming the next “it girl” in Bollywood, as evidenced by landing a role in Bharat as one of Salman Khan’s lovers. The film will span a period 60 years from 1947 – 2007, and Patani will receive different makeovers to correspond to each era that is covered in the story according to TimesNowNews. If Bharat is the hit that it is expected to be, TimesNowNews says to expect to see a lot more of Patani over the next few years.

???????? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 27, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT

At 26, Amy Jackson is a British actress that found fame working in Bollywood, who has since balanced a career that includes work in India and the U.S. as Imra Ardeen, aka Saturn Girl in The CW series Supergirl according to her IMDB bio. While she has lived in Mumbai since 2012, she maintains a residence in the U.S. as well, and spends time in London with her family, which is where the former Miss Teen World pageant winner got her start modeling per Times of India. When she was contracted to appear as the female lead in Madrasapattinam, her first Bollywood film, she had no acting experience, yet received great critical reviews for her performance despite struggling to perfect the Tamil dialogues in the film.

????pie A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Malaika Arora, AKA Malaika Arora Khan, has had a tremendous career in Bollywood, spanning nearly a quarter century. Over the course of her career, Arora has done a little bit of everything. She has been an MTV VJ, model, starred in and produced films, and worked as a television presenter. According to her IMDB, Arora has over 40 credits as an actress or producer to her name, and at 44, she still has the arguably best bikini body in Bollywood thanks in part to a workout program that makes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson look like a slacker.

No slight is intended to anyone that wasn’t mentioned, but as is the nature of the beast, there is only room for so many at the top. With each new year, and bikini season, the potential exists for a new batch of starlets to take their place on the list, so be on the lookout for the up and comers as future Bollywood releases roll out.